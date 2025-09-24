Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low

Pi Network price hit an all-time low of $0.22 as cryptocurrencies struggled with profit-taking.

However, bulls are looking at a potential buy-the-dip opportunity and could push for a rebound to $0.50.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals, highlighting the indecisive market.

Pi Network extended its declines on Tuesday as the price crashed to a new all-time low of $0.22.

However, with bulls notching a small bounce on the day, it’s likely the profit-taking could allow for a notable buy-the-dip opportunity for bulls.

A turbulent few days for crypto nonetheless means market mood has flipped slightly bearish, but could PI price bounce amid potential broader market tailwinds in the coming months?

Pi price plunges to record low

PI is trading at around $0.28, up by nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.

While this marks a slight bounce from an all-time low of $0.22, the altcoin remains 20% down in the past week.

The sharp drop witnessed on September 23, 2025, when PI nosedived from highs of $0.36, also adds to the bearish picture that has the token down 90% from its all-time peak of $2.98 reached in February 2025.

Currently, PI price sits below the critical support zone at $0.30.

However, with the price slightly up amid a 16% decrease in daily trading volume, a flip in sentiment may materialise.

Notably, Pi Network has faced downward pressure amid a recent token unlock that saw 160 million PI tokens enter circulation.

The flooding of the market with additional supply contributed strongly to the price decline.

Macroeconomic pressures also added further pain, with panic selling as risk assets swung, emboldening bears.

But analysts say September doldrums could give way to “Uptober”.

Is PI price set for breakout recovery?

The grim short-term outlook also includes PI’s relative strength index near oversold territory.

At 31, the RSI reading suggests a possible short-term recovery is inbound.

RSI on the daily chart, as shown below, is upsloping from the oversold territory, and if buying pressure emerges across the market, a flip in this indicator may signal potential gains to $0.50.

PI price chart by TradingView

The moving average convergence divergence indicator, however, gives a bearish crossover outlook.

This suggests a decisive upside direction will only materialise if bulls reclaim the key level around $0.30 and see another leg up.

A break above the $0.35 resistance could pave the way for a recovery toward $0.50, though failure to hold current levels may see PI revisit $0.22, potentially opening up a path for more pain for bulls.

Profit-taking and market volatility are the two immediate factors to consider, while whale accumulation and network growth amid broader market gains constitute pointers to the long-term outlook.

