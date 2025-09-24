Pi Network price hit an all-time low of $0.22 as cryptocurrencies struggled with profit-taking. However, bulls are looking at a potential buy-the-dip opportunity and could push for a rebound to $0.50. Technical indicators offer mixed signals, highlighting the indecisive market. Pi Network extended its declines on Tuesday as the price crashed to a new all-time […] The post Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low appeared first on CoinJournal.Pi Network price hit an all-time low of $0.22 as cryptocurrencies struggled with profit-taking. However, bulls are looking at a potential buy-the-dip opportunity and could push for a rebound to $0.50. Technical indicators offer mixed signals, highlighting the indecisive market. Pi Network extended its declines on Tuesday as the price crashed to a new all-time […] The post Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low appeared first on CoinJournal.

Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/24 20:15
EPNS
PUSH$0.03032-5.54%
Pi Network
PI$0.28387+3.12%
BULLS
BULLS$791.96+6.05%
  • Pi Network price hit an all-time low of $0.22 as cryptocurrencies struggled with profit-taking.
  • However, bulls are looking at a potential buy-the-dip opportunity and could push for a rebound to $0.50.
  • Technical indicators offer mixed signals, highlighting the indecisive market.

Pi Network extended its declines on Tuesday as the price crashed to a new all-time low of $0.22.

However, with bulls notching a small bounce on the day, it’s likely the profit-taking could allow for a notable buy-the-dip opportunity for bulls.

A turbulent few days for crypto nonetheless means market mood has flipped slightly bearish, but could PI price bounce amid potential broader market tailwinds in the coming months?

Pi price plunges to record low

PI is trading at around $0.28, up by nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.

While this marks a slight bounce from an all-time low of $0.22, the altcoin remains 20% down in the past week.

The sharp drop witnessed on September 23, 2025, when PI nosedived from highs of $0.36, also adds to the bearish picture that has the token down 90% from its all-time peak of $2.98 reached in February 2025.

Currently, PI price sits below the critical support zone at $0.30.

However, with the price slightly up amid a 16% decrease in daily trading volume, a flip in sentiment may materialise.

Notably, Pi Network has faced downward pressure amid a recent token unlock that saw 160 million PI tokens enter circulation.

The flooding of the market with additional supply contributed strongly to the price decline.

Macroeconomic pressures also added further pain, with panic selling as risk assets swung, emboldening bears.

But analysts say September doldrums could give way to “Uptober”.

Is PI price set for breakout recovery?

The grim short-term outlook also includes PI’s relative strength index near oversold territory.

At 31, the RSI reading suggests a possible short-term recovery is inbound.

RSI on the daily chart, as shown below, is upsloping from the oversold territory, and if buying pressure emerges across the market, a flip in this indicator may signal potential gains to $0.50.

PI price chart by TradingView

The moving average convergence divergence indicator, however, gives a bearish crossover outlook.

This suggests a decisive upside direction will only materialise if bulls reclaim the key level around $0.30 and see another leg up.

A break above the $0.35 resistance could pave the way for a recovery toward $0.50, though failure to hold current levels may see PI revisit $0.22, potentially opening up a path for more pain for bulls.

Profit-taking and market volatility are the two immediate factors to consider, while whale accumulation and network growth amid broader market gains constitute pointers to the long-term outlook.

The post Pi Network price forecast after PI hits $0.22 all-time low appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced