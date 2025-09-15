Pi Network Price Prediction 2030: Analyst Targets $75 If This Happens

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 16:47
Humanity
H$0.04587-25.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011599-3.70%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003574-0.44%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4294-4.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001-2.53%
Pi Network
PI$0.34646-4.55%
Pi Network Migration 2.0 Could Unlock Referral Bonuses and KYC Tokens

The post Pi Network Price Prediction 2030: Analyst Targets $75 If This Happens appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The rise of mobile-first blockchains is reshaping how people enter the world of crypto. Two projects stand out in this space: Pi Network and Interlink Labs. Expert Kim H Wong has revealed that despite the similarities, Pi remains a safe bet for.

Both platforms make crypto easy to access by letting people mine and use it directly on their phones. Pi Network focuses on creating a global peer-to-peer digital currency powered by its large community. Interlink Labs takes a “human-first” approach, using AI and biometrics to verify digital identities and prevent bots and deepfakes in Web3.

Wong says Interlink could have bigger short-term gains thanks to fast growth, partnerships, and privacy-focused technology. Pi, however, is stronger for long-term adoption. He estimates Interlink could rise 5–10x, while Pi’s potential gain is around 2–3x.

Watching the similarities closely, Wong wrote, “Overall Winner? Interlink edges out for disruptive potential in an AI-flooded world, but Pi remains the safer bet for community loyalty. Both thrive on mobile accessibility—diversify if investing.” 

Crypto expert, Dr Altcoin, who has been a prime advocate for Pi, has now joined Interlink as well. He says his reason for joining Interlink is just that it holds a similar outlook to PI. 

To support the new platform, he wrote on X, “InterLink is tackling the challenge with its HumanPad device for global human verification. I have already joined InterLink, and I believe you will not regret it either. In a few months, once it is listed on CEXs, you will find out its true value.”

Pi Price Prediction 

Pi is currently trading at $0.3548 with a market cap of $2.871 billion. The price shows a 2.6% progress from last week. 

Wong said that Pi could become a go-to crypto for everyday use, thanks to its huge user base, with potential prices around $40–75. Interlink, on the other hand, is building verified digital identities for Web3, which could make it a key player in areas like anti-fraud and AI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30573-6.68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5329-5.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,047.92-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016954-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01021-4.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013117-9.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction