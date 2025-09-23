Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared first on Coindoo.Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared first on Coindoo.

Pi Network Price Prediction: A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 22:10
Pi Network
PI$0.27531-2.81%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13552+11.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001667+2.77%

Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning their attention to presale opportunities with actual potential, such as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which is gaining momentum.

Pi Network Price Predictions Point to a Possible Setback

The Pi Network price prediction has been a topic of intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts. Recent analyses suggest that the token is poised for a correction, challenging the optimistic outlooks held by many holders.

Experts say that by October 22, 2025, Pi Network’s price will drop by about 25%, to $0.259345. Another negative Pi Network price prediction suggests the price will drop to $0.2597 in 2025 and then slowly rise to $0.4939 in 2026. Based on these predictions, investors would have to deal with a time of no growth and possibly losses.

Source: CoinMarketcap

Some long-term estimates are still positive, saying that prices might reach $2.09 by 2030, but the near future is not certain. Pi Network’s growth potential is still limited by the fact that it hasn’t been widely adopted or used in the real world. Investors should be careful because recent Pi Network price predictions show there is a chance that prices will drop again soon.

How Layer Brett Breaks the Mold

Layer Brett stands out for several key reasons. Currently in presale at just $0.0058, having already raised over $3.9 million, it offers far more than Pi Network ever did. Staking is live, boasting an impressive 660%+ APY, though this yield decreases as more wallets join, creating an inherent sense of urgency.

Unlike Pi Network, which overpromised and underdelivered, $LBRETT is backed by solid technology. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it ensures ultra-low transaction fees, rapid processing, and scalability, all built on the highly secure Ethereum blockchain. It combines meme-inspired enthusiasm with practical infrastructure, a combination analysts are calling one of the best presales of 2025.

Layer Brett’s design also incorporates transparent tokenomics and plans for integrating NFTs and DeFi. With Layer 2 adoption accelerating, $LBRETT is positioned to appeal to both meme-focused investors and utility-driven traders, something Pi Network has never fully achieved.

PI holders are grappling with disappointing Pi Network price predictions. In contrast, Layer Brett is live, transparent, and community-centered. Its tokenomics are clear, staking is operational, and the roadmap focuses on creating a vibrant Layer 2 ecosystem. Add a $1 million giveaway and an engaged, rapidly growing community, and it’s clear why momentum is shifting toward $LBRETT while confidence in Pi Network wanes.

Bottom line

The outlook is poor, even though Pi might plod along. The risk of a collapse to zero is serious because holders are already down, and there are no indications of any real development. The opposite is true of Layer Brett, which is early-stage, under a cent, and has a $1 million giveaway, Ethereum Layer 2 functionality, meme-driven excitement, and staking rewards to support adoption.

Analysts say $LBRETT has the potential to provide the kind of exponential upside that Pi Network never can, which is why traders are treating it as the superior option.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0174+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:00
Share
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24857+4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8854+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215+2.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.015261+23.78%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1441+12.96%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy