Pi Network Price Rallies, Can It Reach $1 In 2025 Or Does This Sub-$0.01 Altcoin Have Better Chances?

Pi has long been marketed as a community-driven cryptocurrency accessible through mobile mining, but its transition from test phases to tradable utility has been slower than expected. Despite the renewed buzz, some analysts question whether Pi can realistically reach the $1 mark in 2025, given its uncertain market structure and circulating supply.

At the same time, attention is shifting toward a different opportunity: Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new meme-driven Ethereum Layer 2 project currently in presale. Priced under $0.01, it offers a radically different risk-reward setup for traders chasing the next breakout altcoin.

Pi Network price outlook for 2025

Supporters of Pi Network highlight its massive community base, which the project claims numbers in the tens of millions. That grassroots presence has kept enthusiasm alive even as Pi’s exchange listings remain limited. Optimists argue that if Pi finalizes its mainnet and gains credible listings, it could move toward the $1 target.

Skeptics, however, point out that the supply mechanics are unclear, and the project still lacks the transparent tokenomics and liquidity seen in established assets. Without clear distribution and verified exchange volumes, many traders see the $1 target as overly ambitious. Still, if momentum from its large user community carries forward, Pi could hold relevance as a niche retail coin in 2025.

Why traders are hunting alternatives

In every market cycle, projects that struggle to deliver milestones often lose speculative capital to newer opportunities. That rotation appears to be underway as investors search for low-cap tokens with clear tokenomics and utility. Many are looking for projects priced under a cent that can deliver outsized multiples if adoption accelerates.

This is where meme-driven plays combined with technical advantages often catch fire. By blending cultural appeal with scalable infrastructure, these tokens aim to replicate the early momentum that propelled Dogecoin and Shiba Inu into multibillion-dollar valuations.

Layer Brett offers a sub-$0.01 setup

One project drawing strong comparisons is Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Unlike most meme coins that rely solely on hype, $LBRETT is launching on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it fast transactions and ultra-low fees. At a presale price of about $0.0053, it is well below the $0.01 mark, which makes it accessible for retail investors and attractive to whales seeking large allocations.

Key features that have caught attention include:

Massive staking rewards in the thousands of percent APY during presale.

NFT integrations and gamified staking to keep community activity high.

Planned cross-chain functionality to expand beyond Ethereum.

A capped supply of 10 billion tokens, ensuring scarcity as demand rises.

This combination of meme energy and technical depth has already built hype across trading forums. Some analysts believe it could replicate the viral runs of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with stronger infrastructure behind it.

Final thoughts

The Pi Network Price may continue to attract discussion thanks to its huge community, but doubts over supply and exchange listings make the $1 target uncertain for 2025. In contrast, new tokens like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are presenting a clear entry point under $0.01 with strong tokenomics and community-driven momentum.

For investors, the choice is clear: Pi offers familiarity and a loyal following, but $LBRETT provides a high-risk, high-reward setup with defined scarcity and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. As the next bull run approaches, many traders are betting that the biggest moves will come from projects starting at the lowest price levels.

