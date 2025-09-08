Pi Networks News Suggest Investors Turning To Cryptos Like Layer Brett For Major Gains In 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:31
NEAR
NEAR$2.459+1.40%
Binance Coin
BNB$879.88+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10119+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01274+1.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-12.01%
Wink
LIKE$0.010691-3.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02711-0.29%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5185-0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.15831-0.07%
Pi Network
PI$0.3445+0.19%
Crypto News

The latest Pi Networks news is creating a clear divergence in the market. While the project boasts a massive user base, its token is struggling near all-time lows, and upcoming developments are causing concern for investors focused on near-term gains.

This is causing a strategic shift, with many turning their attention to new presale opportunities like Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which appears to have a more robust formula for success in 2025.

Layer Brett offers a blueprint for a successful launch

To understand why investors are turning to Layer Brett, you just need to look at its design, which feels like a direct answer to Pi Network’s struggles. Where Pi’s price is languishing after its launch, Layer Brett offers a ground-floor entry point through its crypto presale, maximizing upside potential.

While Pi’s trading volume has dropped over 36%, Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $2.9 million, showing strong, growing demand.

And while Pi announces future utility upgrades, Layer Brett launched with a fully functional Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, providing speed and low gas fees from day one.

Finally, while Pi faces upcoming token unlocks that could create massive sell pressure, Layer Brett’s model includes a powerful staking crypto feature with high APYs. This is a live dApp that incentivizes locking up tokens, which is designed to reduce launch-day volatility.

The ecosystem is further supported by a roadmap that includes gamified rewards and NFT integrations, and a massive $1 million community giveaway is in place to bootstrap a loyal user base. Participation is designed to be frictionless, allowing users to buy in with ETH, USDT, or BNB with no KYC requirements. This community-first approach is backed by transparent tokenomics, including team tokens that are locked for two years, ensuring long-term alignment with its investors.

Pi Networks news highlights a project under pressure

The Pi Networks news paints a picture of a project facing significant headwinds. The token is currently trading just 5% above its all-time low of $0.33, having plunged over 88% since its peak in February. This weak performance is compounded by a concerning token unlock schedule for September, with over 22 million PI coins set to be released, which could create even more sell pressure on an already fragile price.

The team has announced a major protocol upgrade to Version 23 to build trust, and the number of verified users has grown to nearly 15 million. However, for many investors, these future promises and a history of a “controversial” KYC procedure are not enough to outweigh the immediate risks and the fundamental lack of real-world application.

Why a strong start matters more than a big community

The latest Pi Networks news shows that a large community alone is not enough to guarantee success; a project’s launch strategy and tokenomics are critical. Layer Brett has learned these lessons, and its “utility-first” presale model is designed to build momentum, reward early believers, and reduce launch-day volatility. It represents a more strategic approach to launching a successful token in 2025.

For investors seeking the major gains the market has to offer, the choice is between a struggling project hoping for a turnaround and a new project that was engineered for success from the very beginning, making it the best crypto to buy now.

The Layer Brett presale is your chance to get in on the ground floor of a project with a clear blueprint for success.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-networks-news-suggest-investors-turning-to-cryptos-like-layer-brett-for-major-gains-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.43+1.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.53-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Share
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22947+6.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4283+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Share
Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

PANews reported on September 8th that Kinto, according to its official Medium post, lost 577 ETH in July due to a CPIMP proxy exploit on Arbitrum's $K token . This has exacerbated funding and debt pressures, and the team has not received any compensation since July. The project has now been shut down. All remaining assets (approximately $800,000) will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, with an estimated 76% principal recovery. The founder will personally donate $55,000, and victims will receive up to $1,100 per address and can participate in future fund recovery through the CVR protocol. Kinto wallet and asset withdrawals will be available until September 30th, and the ERA airdrop is expected to be distributed on October 15th.
Sidekick
K$0.1597+7.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0017646-10.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week