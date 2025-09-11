PI Price Faces Tug-of-War With Bulls Eyeing $0.39, Bears $0.32

Pi Network’s PI token has been locked in a tight trading range since August 25. It has faced resistance at $0.3469 while holding support near $0.3391.

Despite attempts to push higher on August 30 and 31, PI bulls have failed to breach the ceiling, leaving the token stuck in sideways price action. The narrow movement reflects an ongoing tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, worsened by the market’s lack of volatility, which has suppressed PI.

Pi Token Faces Shrinking Volatility

The PI spot market’s lackluster performance is mirrored in its Relative Strength Index (RSI). The momentum indicator has traded flat on the PI/USD one-day chart since the start of September. At press time, the RSI stands at 44.52.

PI RSI. Source: TradingView

The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound.

A flat RSI signals a relative balance between buying and selling pressures, highlighting that neither side currently has the upper hand. This balance points to low market volatility, which, if it persists, could keep PI’s price subdued within its narrow range.

In addition, the closing gap of PI’s Bollinger Bands confirms the market’s shrinking volatility, raising the risk of an even longer period within the tight range.

PI Bollinger Bands. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger Bands indicator tracks price relative to a moving average, with the upper and lower bands expanding during high volatility and contracting when market activity slows.

The tightening bands on the PI daily chart suggest that momentum is fading, further supporting that PI may extend its sideways trend.

Pi Token Eyes Either $0.35 Rally or Fresh Lows

Explosive breakouts usually follow periods of low volatility like this in either direction once a decisive catalyst emerges. Depending on where sentiment swings, this puts PI at risk of an upward surge or a downward breakdown.

If demand strengthens, PI could break above resistance at $0.3469 and push toward the $0.3587 level.

PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, a breach of support at $0.3391 could cause the token to retest its all-time low of $0.3220.