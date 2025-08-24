Pink Floyd’s Masterpiece Sees Sales Explode As It ReturnsTo The Charts

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon jumps 72% in U.S. sales, returning to No. 35 on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 18 on the Vinyl Albums list. LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has ranked among the most successful albums in American history for decades. While the project doesn’t always appear on the charts in the United States, the title does regularly add to its longevity records, reappearing multiple times throughout each year. The Dark Side of the Moon is a hit again in the U.S. as it blasts back onto multiple rosters thanks to an impressive jump in sales.

The Dark Side of the Moon’s Sales Jump 72%

The Dark Side of the Moon sold a little over 3,000 copies throughout the U.S. in the most recent tracking period, according to Luminate. The period before, the rock classic only managed 1,750 sales. That means that Pink Floyd’s masterpiece saw its sales spike 72% from one period to the next.

That kind of increase would be notable for any musical act or any title, but it’s especially impressive for a full-length that has been selling sometimes thousands of copies every week for more than half a century.

The Dark Side of the Moon Returns to the Sales Chart

That uptick in purchases brings The Dark Side of the Moon back to the Top Album Sales chart, the Billboard ranking that focuses only on the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on any format and of any style. Pink Floyd reenters the list at No. 35.

The Dark Side of the Moon Hits the Top 20 on the Vinyl List

The Dark Side of the Moon performs even better when it comes to vinyl. On the company’s Vinyl Albums ranking, Pink Floyd breaks back in at No. 18, with what is widely regarded to be one of the most important and best rock releases of all time.

Hundreds of Weeks on Both Charts

The Dark Side of the Moon hasn’t been found on either the Vinyl Albums or Top Album Sales charts recently, but the set has racked up hundreds of weeks on the two tallies. As of this frame, The Dark Side of the Moon has spent 360 weeks on the Vinyl Albums list and 515 on the Top Album Sales chart.

The Longest-Running Billboard 200 Smash

The Dark Side of the Moon is no longer present on the Billboard 200, but it still leads every other release in American history as the longest-charting title on the most important albums ranking. Pink Floyd’s classic is just 10 weeks shy of becoming the first to make it to 1,000 frames on the Billboard 200. Bob Marley and the Wailers’ compilation Legend recently joined The Dark Side of the Moon as the only efforts to rack up 900 stays on the roster.