‘Pixelverse’ Expands From Telegram With AI Agent Game on Farcaster

In brief

  • Pixelverse is expanding beyond its successful Telegram tap-to-earn game, launching an arcade platform on Ethereum layer-2 network, Base.
  • Its expansion is focused on delivering more Web3 mechanics to a receptive audience of crypto-native users.
  • Its first game is Storychain, an AI agent-led game focusing on collaborative storytelling through social media.

Pixelverse is moving beyond its Telegram tap-to-earn success, searching for a more Web3-native gaming audience as it launches Pixelverse Arcade, a new gaming platform on Ethereum layer-2 network, Base—and a game on the social media platform, Farcaster.

The move allows the platform to establish more on-chain features, collectibles, and alignment with other Web3 communities in a more open environment.  

“We were one of the biggest Telegram games with millions of players, real revenue, and proof that simple crypto games can scale fast,” Kori Leon, co-founder of Pixelverse told Decrypt. 

“We’re still building on Telegram, but Telegram is fundamentally a Web2-style audience,” he added. “You can have distribution and revenue, but you cannot really integrate Web3 mechanics at scale. That’s why we’re also building on Base and Farcaster.”

Set to launch on September 23, the first game in the Pixelverse Arcade is Storychain, an AI-agent powered game that hinges on collaborative storytelling via decentralized social media platform, Farcaster. 

Rules and prompts are created by the agent, and can be inserted under any social post on the platform. Subsequent replies are added to a chain, which is ultimately minted as a collectible, one-of-a-kind NFT upon its completion. 

“Different starting points can produce different types of NFTs, with higher rarity when a story begins under a popular or trending post,” said Leon. “That creates a viral loop: the more visible the post, the more people join the story, and the more valuable the resulting NFT.” 

The amount of people minting completed story NFTs will be one of the main metrics Leon tracks in evaluating the success of Storychain. 

The game will also maintain a reward pool of PIXFI, the existing Pixelverse ecosystem token that will also be deployed on Base. The token will tie into the entire Pixleverse Arcade, and may also be subject to buyback mechanics based on the revenue generated by the Arcade. 

These components are critical pieces of the gaming platform’s transition to Base and Farcaster, which its co-founder said can only be established on these open Web3 protocols.

“On Telegram, gifts and collectibles are controlled by Telegram itself, and wallet integration is optional, meaning most users stay in Web2,” he said. “On Farcaster, every interaction is Web3-native from the start, connected to Coinbase Wallet and Base.”

“That difference is critical,” he added. “Instead of hoping Web2 audiences convert later, we’re starting with users who are already crypto-native, and that makes engagement and conversion much stronger.”

Source: https://decrypt.co/340016/pixelverse-expands-telegram-ai-agent-powered-game-farcaster

