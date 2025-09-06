PlanC Challenges Bitcoin Peak Predictions Amid ETF Inflows

Key Points: Crypto analyst PlanC questions Bitcoin’s peak predictions in Q4 2025.

Increasing ETF inflows shift market focus from halving cycles.

Strong expert opinions challenge traditional market cycle theories.

On September 6, 2025, PlanC cautioned Bitcoin investors on X, highlighting the statistical inadequacy of relying on halving cycles to anticipate a fourth-quarter peak.

PlanC’s analysis challenges prevailing market narratives, emphasizing institutional and ETF-driven liquidity changes over traditional cyclical patterns, prompting traders to re-evaluate reliance on historical data models.

Bitcoin’s ETF Influence Redefines Peak Predictions

PlanC conveyed that predicting Bitcoin’s peak using past cycles reflects a misunderstanding of statistical principles. Analysts and traders have taken note, questioning past assumptions. Peter Brandt, another prominent trader, projects a wider potential range for Bitcoin, emphasizing the fallibility of existing models.

With ETFs impacting market liquidity, previous cycle models face scrutiny. This shift signifies a move away from halving-based predictions. The ETF narrative is gaining traction as a new market driver in cryptocurrency.

Regulatory and Market Dynamics: A Shift from Historical Cycles

Did you know? Bitcoin’s current increase in ETF-driven liquidity starkly contrasts its past reliance on halving cycles for price peaks, reflecting a significant market evolution.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,848.92, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and a dominance of 57.90%. Over the last 90 days, the price rose by 4.93%, but recent daily trading volume fell 9.42% to $57.51 billion.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:09 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that future market dynamics could hinge on regulatory adaptability and ETF scalability. As market structures evolve, bold shifts from traditional cycles to ETF-centric movement demonstrate a recalibration, incorporating historical insights and modern financial impacts.