Plasma Mainnet and XPL Token Launch Announced

Key Points:Plasma's mainnet Beta and XPL token release on September 25, 2025.$373M liquidity boost for DeFi sector.XPL trading volume surges amid mainnet hype. Plasma will launch its mainnet Beta and release its native token, XPL, on September 25, 2025, at 8 AM ET, revolutionizing stablecoin infrastructure. This significant event marks a major milestone for Plasma, enhancing its stablecoin ecosystem capacity and potentially impacting market dynamics with high initial liquidity and zero-fee transfers. Plasma's $373M Liquidity Boost: Early Market Reactions Plasma has announced the mainnet beta, which will officially launch on September 25, 2025, at 8 AM ET. This includes the release of its native token XPL, marking a significant step in enhancing stablecoin infrastructure. Paul Fax, Plasma's founder, emphasizes accessibility and usability for global stablecoin infrastructure. Immediate changes include increased liquidity to the DeFi sector, aided by $373 million raised during the public sale. Plasma's focus on no-fee stablecoin transfers aims to replicate benefits seen from previous network launches, boosting adoption in developing markets. Paul Fax, Founder, Plasma, "We will focus on markets with limited access to dollars and high demand for stable currency, where the benefits of its use are most evident. Our goal is to ensure the simplicity of storing, transferring, and applying digital dollars." — Plasma FoundationMarket reactions have been swift. Early commitments of $1 billion were deposited within 30 minutes of platform reporting. Major statements from stakeholders highlight potential growth, including remarks from Plasma's liquidity and zero-fee transfers. XPL Trading Volume Surges 214% Amid Mainnet Hype Did you know? Tron and Ethereum's launches serve as precedents, where explosive TVL growth occurred, comparable to Plasma's target with zero-fee USDT transfers. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) was last updated at 20:04 UTC on September 18, 2025. Priced at $0.64, with a fully diluted market cap of $6.42 billion, the cryptocurrency saw a 24-hour trading volume increase of 214% to $229,588.81. In the past 30 days, its price surged 290.06%. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:04 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates that the launch of Plasma will influence the stablecoin ecosystem significantly, with potential regulatory and technological advancements aligning with global compliance trends, as indicated by their detailed analysis.