Plume (PLUME) Price Prediction: Can It Skyrocket Back to $0.1450 or Plunge Below $0.1150?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/16 11:30
Plume
  • Plume dips 5.02% to $0.1239 despite a weekly gain of 24.7%, as trading volume surges 27.19%.
  • Analyst signals correction, citing completed Elliott Wave impulse and neutral RSI at 45.
  • Mixed predictions emerge, with forecasts ranging from $0.10 lows to a possible $0.27 by year-end.

Plume (PLUME) is currently trading at $0.1239, having decreased by 5.02% in the past 24 hours. The volume of trading hit $91.62 million, a substantial rise of 27.19% that signals more activity in the market. In the last seven days, PLUME has, however, recorded a 24.7% rise, indicating that there is still strong investor appetite despite today’s pullback.

Source: CoinMarketCap

EMA Levels Critical for Short-Term Trend Direction

The price movements reflect market indecisiveness, as market participants offset both short-term indications and medium-term predictions. 

Crypto analyst Chris Md noticed that a five-impulse Elliott wave appeared to reach its climax around $0.1450, which witnessed investors anticipate an ABC correction. The key support thresholds after that are at $0.1330 and $0.1304, while significant support remains at $0.1250, $0.1200, and $0.1150.

Momentum gauges are also sending confusing signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45, which is weakly neutral, so there could be weakening in buying strength. Experts warn that if the price does not stay above $0.1250-$0.1200, then it could slip further down and test $0.1150.

The price might still rebound if the coin holds such support levels and advances further, and probable price objectives will be at $0.1400 and $0.1450. If, nonetheless, the price drops below $0.1150, it will dampen the bull scenario, and accelerated selling might follow.

Traders should keep a close eye on the price, especially around EMA levels, as further movements will more than likely dictate the short-term trend.

Source: X

PLUME Forecasts for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction PLUME could surge to over $0.25, theoretically up to $0.27 by December 2025, as investors grow more confident and trading activity picks up. Coincodex predicts, alternatively, a correction back to about $0.100207 in September 2025, within a possible trading range of $0.088183 and $0.125538, as a market caution signal.

The divergent forecasts highlight it’s uncertainty of future direction. The optimists regard this recent decline as a good entry point while pessimists predict a bigger correction.

Based on current evidence, that support zone of $0.1250-$0.1200 is the battleground of optimists versus pessimists, and what will happen there could dictate its performance in the fourth quarter of this year.

