Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 04:30
Civil Police arrests scheme leader of the Metaverso Soluções scheme after claims of cryptocurrency losses that reveal a multi-million pyramid fraud.

J. R. V. B., 42 years old, the leader of the Metaverso Solucoes Digital pyramid scheme, was arrested by the Civil Police in Mato Grosso.

This was an operation of a criminal network that had defrauded investors around the country. The scheme assured large monthly returns and bogus financial security guarantees.

Based on the official inquiries of the Delegacia Especializada de Defesa do Consumidor (Decon), the pyramid engaged such companies as Metaverso Soluções Digitais Ltda., Multiverso Digital Ltda., and Bispo Investments Ltda. 

They enticed their victims with promises of returns up to 7% per month. The promotion attracted millions of reais using social media advertisements and live streams on the YouTube channel called Treta Trader.

Massive Crypto Loss Claims Hide Dark Truth

Through aggressive recruitment of investors in Brazil, the scheme accumulated massive amounts of money. The investments made by the victims were between thousands and hundreds of thousands of reais. 

Numerous families were severely damaged in terms of finances. Of concern also was the reported intimidation and threats of investors who had doubts about non-payment.

Law enforcement agencies revealed the traces of criminal activity, such as money laundering and fraud. The Civil Police submitted judicial requests to freeze more than R$1.3 million in assets.  They also prevented company registrations and their business operations.

The probe, christened as Operación Rede de Mentiras (Operation Network of Lies) shows how digital platforms had enhanced the scheme. The name describes the network that ensnared investors with the help of online lies.

How Police Cracked Down on the Pyramid

The civil police obtained arrest warrants and raided several homes and offices. The effort was strengthened by cooperation from the Ministério Público and Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM). There are 27 victims identified so far, yet a lot more are probably still silent.

The police request that any victim report losses at the Delegacia do Consumidor in Cuiaba or by using their online application. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling the 197.

 

