Police Bust Bitcoin Mining Operation in Hong Kong Care Homes, HK$9K Power Theft

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 05:19
TLDR:

  • HK police say two men used care homes’ power and internet to run eight hidden Bitcoin mining rigs nonstop.
  • Homes saw power bills spike HK$8,000-HK$9,000 and reported slow internet, prompting investigation.
  • Five rigs were found in Sham Shui Po, three in Kwun Tong, hidden above ceiling panels.
  • Theft Ordinance allows up to five years’ prison for stealing electricity in Hong Kong cases like this.

Two Hong Kong care homes kept seeing their electricity bills shoot up. Internet slowed to a crawl. Maintenance staff finally checked the ceilings. Instead of faulty wiring, they found Bitcoin mining rigs running nonstop. Police were called in and two men are now under arrest.

Bitcoin Mining Operation Found in Care Homes

Hong Kong police have arrested two technicians, aged 32 and 33, on suspicion of stealing electricity to mine Bitcoin. According to local reports, the men allegedly installed eight mining rigs in the suspended ceilings of two care home offices.

Investigators said the equipment used the homes’ power and internet 24 hours a day. Five machines were discovered in a Sham Shui Po care facility, with three more found in another home in Kwun Tong. Police said the suspects had access to the buildings while carrying out renovation work.

Staff noticed slow internet speeds and unusually high power bills, which were HK$8,000 to HK$9,000 higher than normal. That led to inspections above the ceilings, where the miners were found. Authorities believe the setup had been running for weeks before discovery.

Police Response and Legal Penalties

Inspector Ng Tsz-wing from the technology and financial crime division said officers launched the case after receiving reports earlier this month. Both suspects were taken into custody and face charges under Hong Kong’s Theft Ordinance.

If convicted, each man could serve up to five years in prison. Police urged other organizations to monitor for unexplained spikes in electricity usage or network slowdowns. They also advised checking hidden spaces like ceilings during construction or repair projects.

This case highlights how crypto mining operations are increasingly moving into rented or shared spaces to avoid high power costs. Authorities said they will continue monitoring suspicious consumption patterns and pursue theft cases aggressively.

