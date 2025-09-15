Polkadot Makes Historic Move With First-Ever DOT Supply Cap

By: Coindoo
2025/09/15 16:53
Capverse
CAP$0,15493+4,42%
Movement
MOVE$0,1251-2,57%
DAO Maker
DAO$0,12-2,51%
Polkadot
DOT$4,183-4,51%
Everscale
EVER$0,01523-5,34%

The Polkadot DAO confirmed that referendum 1710 passed with 81% approval, locking the maximum DOT supply at 2.1 billion.

The decision replaces the previous inflationary model that had no cap and produced about 120 million new DOT each year. Under the newly adopted framework, token issuance will follow a two-year inflation schedule, slowing growth considerably. Projections show total supply reaching roughly 1.91 billion by 2040 — far below the 3.4 billion that would have been minted if the old rules stayed in place.

Polkadot highlighted the change as a long-term win for token scarcity and ecosystem sustainability. Supporters of the cap say it creates greater predictability for investors and positions DOT more competitively among capped-supply cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

READ MORE:

Cardano Price Prediction: Analysts Eye $10 Target for ADA

The outcome also underscores the growing importance of OpenGov, the decentralized governance system launched in 2023. OpenGov allows any DOT holder to put forward proposals, vote directly, or delegate their voting power, creating a direct channel for community-led changes.

By capping supply, the Polkadot DAO has not only tightened control of its monetary policy but also sent a clear signal: the community is ready to prioritize scarcity and value preservation over perpetual expansion.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Polkadot Makes Historic Move With First-Ever DOT Supply Cap appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,30573-6,68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3,5329-5,21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 047,92-0,63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016954-0,88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0,01021-4,84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,013117-9,89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,088+0,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction