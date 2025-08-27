Polls Suggest Voters Favor His Washington, D.C. Crime Crackdown

-4 net approval rating: Trump’s approval rating in the most recent Morning Consult poll was consistent with its survey last week that found 47% approve of his job performance and 51% disapprove, higher than his 45% approval rating before his Washington, D.C. crime crackdown (the Aug. 22-24 poll of 2,200 registered voters has a 2-point margin of error).

-2: A total of 47% approve of Trump’s job performance and 49% disapprove in the most recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll of 2,025 registered voters taken Aug. 20-21 (margin of error 2.2), the same approval rating he received in the groups’ July poll.

More than half of voters (54%) say Trump’s federal takeover of the Washington, D.C. police and his deployment of federal troops there is justified, as 56% of voters also said they view typical large American cities as unsafe, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

-14: Trump’s 40% approval rating in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Aug. 13-18 is equal to his approval rating in the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll taken in late July, representing a low point for his second term, though his disapproval rating has increased two points from July, to 54% (the August poll has a two-point margin of error).

The Reuters/Ipsos poll—taken after Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday but before his sitdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Aug. 18—found 54%, including one in five Republicans, say Trump is too closely aligned with Russia as Trump left the meeting supporting Putin’s call for an end to the war, instead of a cease-fire, and backed off his promise to impose consequences on Russia if it did not agree to a cease-fire.

-4: Morning Consult’s weekly survey found Trump’s approval rating has improved two points since last week, to 47%, while 51% disapprove of his job performance (the Aug. 15-18 survey of 2,201 registered voters has a two-point margin of error).

In a contrast with this week’s Reuters/Ipsos poll, voters’ perception of Trump’s foreign policy has improved from -18 net approval last week to -13 net approval in this week’s Morning Consult poll.

-12: Trump’s net approval rating improved slightly in the latest Economist/YouGov survey conducted Aug. 9-11, compared to its Aug. 1-4 poll, with the latest findings showing 42% approve of his job performance and 54% disapprove, a two-point uptick (the latest poll of 1,635 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 3.5).

-6: Trump’s approval rating was stagnant for the second week in a row at a 45% record low for his second term in Morning Consult’s latest weekly survey, with 51% disapproving of his job performance, a one-point decrease in his disapproval rating from the week prior (the poll of 2,200 registered voters was conducted Aug. 8-10 and has a margin of error of 2).

-14: The president’s net approval rating increased 0.4 points from last week, with 41% approving and 55% disapproving in an Economist/YouGov survey of 1,702 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 1-4 (margin of error 3) that shows the public continues to have a negative perception of the controversy surrounding the federal government’s handling of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The Economist/YouGov survey found 68% of respondents said they believe the government is covering up evidence it has about Epstein, while 60% disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of the controversy—which stems from the Justice Department’s decision announced last month that it would not release additional details of its probe into Epstein.

-20: Trump’s approval rating declined to 38% and his disapproval rating increased to 58% in a UMass poll of 1,000 respondents released July 25-30 (margin of error 3.5), compared to 44%/51% in the group’s April poll.

Trump’s approval rating on all four issues both the April and July UMass polls asked about—inflation, immigration, jobs and civil rights—declined, with immigration dropping the most points (nine).

-3: Trump’s approval rating dipped two points, to 45%, in Morning Consult’s weekly poll of 2,201 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 1-3 (margin of error 2), while 42% disapproved.

Monday’s rating is significantly better than Trump’s -15 net approval rating Morning Consult found at this point in his first term, when 40% of voters approved and 55% disapproved of his job performance.

-15: Trump’s rating remained mostly unchanged in The Economist/YouGov’s weekly survey out Tuesday compared to last week’s poll, with 40% approving of his job performance and 55% disapproving, according to the poll of 1,577 U.S. adults conducted July 25-28 (margin of error 3)—a one-point decline in his approval rating from last week, though his disapproval rating remained stagnant.

-3: The president’s approval rating increased two points, to 47%, and his disapproval rating declined two points, to 50% in Morning Consult’s weekly survey of 2,202 registered U.S. voters conducted July 25-27 (margin of error 2) compared to last week’s poll.

The last time Trump had a net positive approval rating in Morning Consult’s poll was in March.

-21: Trump’s 37% approval rating is down from 47% in January, while 58% disapprove of his job performance, compared to 48% in January, according to a July 7-21 Gallup poll of 1,002 adults (margin of error 4).

Trump’s average approval rating for the second quarter of his second term, April 20-July 19, is 40% in Gallup polling, compared to a 39% average in the second quarter of his first term but below second-term averages for every post-World War II president.

-14: Trump’s approval rating is unchanged from last week in the latest Economist/YouGov survey of 1,729 U.S. adults taken July 18-21 (margin of error 3.4), with 41% approving of his job performance and 55% disapproving, compared to a 49% approval rating and 43% disapproval rating at the start of his term, according to Economist/YouGov polling.

An overwhelming majority, 81% of respondents, said the government should release all documents related to its probe into Jeffrey Epstein, while 69% said they believe the government is covering up evidence about Epstein, and 56% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Epstein investigation.

-16: A total of 42% approve of Trump’s job performance, while 58% disapprove in a new CNN/SSRS poll of 1,057 respondents conducted July 10-13 (margin of error 3.5), representing a one-point improvement in Trump’s approval rating since April and a one-point drop in his disapproval rating.

The majority, 61%, of Americans said they oppose Trump’s signature policy bill that would pay for tax breaks and additional border security, among other measures, in part, by cutting Medicaid, while 39% said they approve of the so-called megabill.

-14: Trump’s net approval rating dipped to its lowest point of his second term in Economist/YouGov polling, with 41% approving and 55% disapproving, according to the survey of 1,506 registered voters (margin of error 3.1)—consistent with his lowest approval rating of his first term, according to Economist/YouGov polling.

-3: Trump’s approval rating improved two points, to 47%, while his disapproval rating also improved two points, to 50%, in Morning Consult’s weekly survey of 2,201 registered voters with a two-point margin of error.

-16: Trump’s approval rating stands at 40% in a Yahoo/YouGov poll of 1,597 U.S. adults conducted June 26-30 (margin of error 3.2), a four-point decrease from the groups’ March poll, while 56% disapprove.

Trump’s -16 net approval rating is three points worse than it was at this point during his first term, according to YouGov data, while former President Barack Obama had a +14 net approval rating and former President Joe Biden had a +7 approval rating halfway through their first years in office.

-3: Trump’s disapproval rating improved from 53% to 50% in Morning Consult’s weekly poll compared to its survey last week, while his approval rating increased from 45% to 47% (the survey of 2,202 registered voters was conducted June 27-29 and has a two-point margin of error).

The rating was Trump’s best since May and coincides with an uptick in respondents’ approval of his handling of national security issues since last week, following a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Iran.

-16: Trump’s approval rating dipped one point, to 41%, in a Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,139 U.S. adults taken June 21-23 from its June 11-16 survey, with 57% disapproving (the latest poll has a 3-point margin of error).

The poll also found a plurality, 45%, of U.S. adults surveyed do not support the airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, while 36% support them and 19% said they were unsure.

-13: An Economist/YouGov poll found 54% of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 41% approve (the survey of 1,512 U.S. adults was conducted June 13-16 and has a 3.3-point margin of error).

The survey also found Trump’s approval rating is underwater when it comes to his handling of Iran, with 37% approving and 41% disapproving, while 60% of respondents, including 53% of 2024 Trump voters, say the U.S. should not get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran, as Trump has repeatedly threatened U.S. military intervention.

-17: Trump’s net approval rating improved two points in the latest Pew Research survey taken June 2-8, compared to the group’s last poll in April, with the latest survey showing 41% approve and 58% disapprove (the survey of 5,044 U.S. adults has a 1.6-point margin of error).

-6: Trump’s net approval rating dipped two points in Morning Consult’s latest weekly survey of 2,207 registered U.S. voters (margin of error 2), with 46% approving and 52% disapproving of his job performance, numbers the pollster notes are on par with his ratings in April and early May, during a downward spiral that coincided with his shock tariffs.

-12: Trump’s approval rating remained stagnant at 42% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken June 11-16, compared to the groups’ May poll, but his disapproval rating increased two points, to 54%, in the latest survey of 4,258 U.S. adults (margin of error 2).

-4: Trump’s approval rating declined one point, from 47% to 46%, in the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey, compared to the groups’ poll taken last month, while 50% of respondents said they disapprove of his job performance (the online survey of 2,097 registered voters was conducted June 11-12 and has a 2.2-point margin of error).

Trump’s approval rating in the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll has dropped every month since February, when he had a 52% approval rating.

Trump’s approval rating for nine separate issues also declined from May to June, with less than half of voters saying they approve of each of them, with tariffs and trade policy receiving the lowest marks (41%) and immigration receiving the highest (49%).

-10 net approval rating: More than half, 55%, of voters said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance and 45% said they approve in an NBC survey of 19,410 U.S. adults conducted May 30-June 10 (margin of error 2.1).

-16: Trump’s approval rating dipped three points, to 38%, in Quinnipiac University’s latest poll conducted June 5-9 among 1,265 registered voters (margin of error 2.8), compared to its previous poll in April, when he had a 41% approval rating, while his disapproval rating dropped one point, to 54%.

The survey also found more voters, 57%, have an unfavorable opinion of Elon Musk, while 53% have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, though more than half, 53%, oppose Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that was the source of Musk’s rant against Trump last week.

-10: A CBS/YouGov poll conducted June 4-6 found 45% approve of Trump’s job performance, while 55% disapprove (the poll of 2,428 U.S. adults has a, 2.4-point margin of error).

In a separate, one-day YouGov survey conducted June 5, amid Trump’s feud with Musk, the majority of 3,812 U.S. adults (52%) said they side with neither Musk nor Trump, while 28% said they side with Trump, 8% said they side with Musk and 11% said they aren’t sure.

-4 net approval rating: Trump’s approval rating improved one point, to 47%, in Morning Consult’s weekly poll, while 51% disapprove of his job performance for the third week in a row (the survey of 1,867 registered U.S. voters has a 2-point margin of error).

Trump’s feud with Musk doesn’t appear to have dented his approval ratings in the first two polls that overlapped with their public spat—though it’s unclear how Americans perceive his response to protests in Los Angeles over his aggressive deportation push, as no reliable polling has been released since the protests began over the weekend.

-4: For the first time in two months, less than half (49%) of U.S. adults surveyed by the Economist/YouGov disapprove of Trump’s job performance, compared to 45% who strongly or somewhat approve, representing a significant improvement from the groups’ April 19-22 poll, when Trump had a net -13 approval rating (the latest poll of 1,610 U.S. adults conducted May 30-June 2 has a 3-point margin of error).