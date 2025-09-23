Polygon Aligns Efforts with Rarible to Power Faster and Cheaper NFT Trading

Rarible, a community-driven platform for an NFT marketplace, has announced its official integration with Polygon. The platform aims to move forward with its mission to increase accessibility in the digital collectibles landscape. Through this groundbreaking move, the users will be able to collect, trade, and launch non-fungible token (NFTs) directly on Rarible. With this, the users will further leverage fast, secure, and cost-efficient transactions on Polygon.

Polygon Space, a hub that provides updates on the Polygon ecosystem, has announced the news through its official X account. While Polygon is a scalable and low-cost network on the Ethereum Layer-2.

Rarible Integrates with Polygon to Expand NFT Accessibility

Through this integration, Rarible aims to cement its reputation as one of the leading on-chain marketplaces. The platform boasts around $500 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). Rarible adds Polygon to the network to empower creators and collectors by lowering barriers for them.

The platform further raises its voice against transaction costs and scalability, which are the biggest challenges in the NFT ecosystem. The Web3 and DeFi projects are increasingly adopting Polygon, gaining speed and affordability for the network. Polygon’s partnership with Rarible makes it a dominant project in the NFT market.

Courtyard.io is Now Available on the Rarible Marketplace

Courtyard.io, the platform building NFTs from trading cards, has also joined Rarible to roll out further momentum. With this alliance, physical collectible markets are infused with the digital ones. It provides collectors with innovative paths to trade, authenticate, and preserve value in the NFT economy.

Rarible, by collaborating with Polygon, is set to open new doors for creators, brands, and communities worldwide. With the evolution of the NFT landscape, Rarible and Polygon unite to take a step forward for the mainstream adoption. With this, they are poised to merge seamless technology with trustless platforms to empower creators and collectors.