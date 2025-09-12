The post Polygon and Cypher Capital Join Forces to Expand POL Access in the Middle East appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Polygon Labs has partnered with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to $POL, Polygon’s native token, across the Middle East. This collaboration aims to attract institutional investors by offering yield-generating strategies and boosting liquidity. Both firms will host events and roundtables to raise awareness about $POL’s potential. This move positions Polygon as a key blockchain infrastructure in the region, aligning long-term capital with network growth and security.