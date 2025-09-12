Polygon and Cypher Capital Make POL a Must-Have for Institutional Portfolios

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 20:08
Polygon

Polygon Labs is opening the door for institutional investors to access POL, its native token, in a big move for the Middle East market. 

The team behind the Polygon network has joined hands with Cypher Capital, a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, to give institutions exposure to POL while generating yield and supporting the network.

This partnership aims at making POL an infrastructure-level asset that institutions can include in their portfolios, while also boosting liquidity, network security, and long-term alignment with the Polygon ecosystem.

Bringing POL to Institutions

Cypher Capital recently acquired a significant amount of POL and will now work with Polygon Labs to roll out strategies for professional investors. The plan includes:

  • Providing institutions with direct access to POL
  • Offering yield-generation opportunities
  • Improving liquidity across trading platforms
  • Strengthening network security
  • Hosting roundtables for family offices and financial institutions

The goal is to give investors a path to earn real yield while participating directly in Polygon’s economic engine.

“The First of Several” Initiatives

He added that the collaboration will translate POL’s value into institutional-grade opportunities, allowing investors to tap into one of the fastest and most scalable chains supporting global payments and real-world assets.

Why the Middle East Matters

The focus on the Middle East is strategic. Institutions there are actively seeking efficient, yield-generating crypto products backed by real network activity.

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director at Cypher Capital, added that POL is becoming increasingly relevant for institutional portfolios.

Technology Driving Capital

The partnership sits on top of Polygon’s technical roadmap. Upgrades like the GigaGas rollout, delivering sub-five-second finality and over 1,000 transactions per second, along with Agglayer for cross-chain execution, are building the rails for what Polygon calls the “trustless internet of value.”

By combining these technical improvements with Cypher Capital’s institutional expertise, Polygon is making it simpler for professional investors to participate in the network while generating yield.

Users on X reacted positively, calling it an “excellent collaboration.”

