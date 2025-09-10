Polygon & Cardano Slow Down as BlockDAG’s Limited-Time Price of $0.0013 & Dashboard V4 Pick Up Market’s Attention

The cryptocurrency market is sending mixed signals in 2025, as major coins are moving in different directions. The polygon (POL) price forecast continues to draw attention, thanks to consistent on-chain growth and network activity.

At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) price rally has sparked renewed interest, backed by a major rise in trading volume. Both are still regarded as top crypto projects, but questions about long-term strength remain.

While these assets show stability, another name is attracting sharper focus. BlockDAG (BDAG) has announced a rare $0.0013 sale in celebration of its October 1 mega deployment event in Singapore. With over $403 million raised, over 26.1 billion coins sold, and a 2900% surge, BlockDAG is pulling ahead.

Polygon’s Activity Keeps It in the Spotlight

Polygon’s recent performance continues to attract close attention, with the polygon (POL) price forecast pointing to strong signals of growth. Analysts note an increase in wallet transactions and steady network participation. These factors strengthen Polygon’s position among top crypto projects, demonstrating its ability to handle the rising demand for scalable solutions.

Despite this momentum, Polygon still faces challenges. The market remains sensitive to volatility, and any slowdown in adoption could limit price growth. The polygon (POL) price forecast highlights the need for consistent delivery, as only continued expansion can support lasting progress.

Even with these concerns, Polygon’s steady upgrades keep it relevant. Improvements in transaction throughput and overall technical performance make it more useful beyond market speculation. This ability to combine practical use with expansion helps it stay competitive.

However, the question remains whether Polygon can keep up against newer projects moving at a faster speed. Sustained effort will be essential for it to maintain its place in 2025.

Cardano Gains Attention With Higher Trading Levels

Cardano has recently drawn notice after a strong rise in activity, with reports pointing to a 73% increase in trading volumes. This move has pushed the Cardano (ADA) price rally back into the spotlight, raising hopes for another round of growth. Analysts suggest that this level of activity could mark a turning point, placing Cardano again among the top crypto projects to follow closely in 2025.

Still, the long-term picture is uncertain. While higher volumes indicate market interest, it remains unclear whether the Cardano (ADA) price rally will continue. Much depends on how well Cardano maintains its development schedule, adoption goals, and network expansion.

Forecasts suggest opportunities for further growth, but they also point out the risks of short-lived surges. This makes careful evaluation important for those following the project’s progress. Cardano’s price action suggests potential for stronger moves ahead, but the bigger test will be proving that this activity yields lasting results within its ecosystem.

BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Price & Dashboard V4 Spark Strong Interest

BlockDAG is currently drawing significant attention with its innovative approach and user-friendly entry point. As part of its deployment milestone, the coin is available at a special $0.0013 limited-time offer, reduced from the Batch 30 price of $0.03. This move has already generated massive demand, with over 26.1 billion coins sold and over $403 million raised.

At its Batch 30 rate, BlockDAG (BDAG) shows a 2900% surge, adding even more excitement for those following the project. The October 1 deployment event in Singapore adds another reason for its growing visibility among top crypto projects.

A key driver of this momentum is the rollout of Dashboard V4. This new upgrade provides clear insights into presale activity, mining rewards, referrals, and participant rankings. By making everything easy to track, Dashboard V4 boosts trust and accessibility, strengthening BlockDAG’s position in the market.

BlockDAG also benefits from its hybrid consensus design. It combines Proof-of-Work, supported by the X10, X30, and X100 miners, with Proof-of-Engagement through its X1 mobile mining app. This approach makes the ecosystem suitable for both large-scale participants and casual users. Independent security audits from CertiK and Halborn further improve confidence in its framework.

With the Batch 30 stage now running, this $0.0013 price remains available for only a short time. By linking affordability with advanced tools and secure design, BlockDAG is setting a clear path toward strong growth. Its mix of inclusivity, transparency, and long-term planning places it well ahead of many alternatives in today’s market.

Takeaway

Polygon and Cardano continue to stay active in crypto discussions, with the Polygon (POL) price forecast emphasizing steady progress and the Cardano (ADA) price rally showing renewed attention. Both maintain positions among top crypto projects, but each still faces questions about how well they can sustain growth over time.

By contrast, BlockDAG is building stronger confidence with real milestones. The launch of Dashboard V4 delivers clarity and usability, while the rare $0.0013 presale cut from $0.03 gives participants a unique opening. With more than 26.1 billion coins already sold, $403 million raised, and a 2900% rise, BlockDAG stands out as a leader. Its focus on accessible tools and structured growth makes it a project prepared for the future.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post Polygon & Cardano Slow Down as BlockDAG’s Limited-Time Price of $0.0013 & Dashboard V4 Pick Up Market’s Attention appeared first on 36Crypto.