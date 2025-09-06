Polygon Developer Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/06 22:42
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.313-0.09%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1966+8.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004907+1.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07613-15.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.117+1.38%
WLFI Price Prediction

The post Polygon Developer Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Stealing Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project linked to the Trump family, is under fire for freezing hundreds of investor wallets. The move has sparked debate over fairness, trust, and how crypto projects balance security with investor rights.

Developer Alleges Funds Unlawfully Frozen

Bruno Skvorc, a devrel at Polygon, has accused WLFI of stealing his money by refusing to unlock his tokens. He shared an email from WLFI’s compliance team, which flagged his wallet as “high risk” due to blockchain exposure.

“TLDR is, they stole my money, and because it’s the @POTUS family, I can’t do anything about it. This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue,” he shared on X. 

Skvorc explained that he and five other investors had their tokens locked from day one, with none of the promised 20% unlocks delivered. He pointed out the unfairness of WLFI accepting his investment but later blocking his wallet under the label of “high risk.”

The flags on his account came from three sources:

  • 40 ETH he had moved through the crypto mixer Tornado Cash
  • Indirect exposure to sanctioned platforms such as Garantex and Netex24
  • An interaction with a dashboard later classified as a scam

ZachXBT Flags Flawed Compliance Tools

On chain investigator ZachXBT explained that most “high risk” flags are often wrong. 

In an example, he shared that a team preparing a presale relied on these tools, which flagged some addresses as risky. But after manually reviewing them, Zach found that certain exchanges or smart contracts were incorrectly labeled, and some addresses were flagged simply because they were “8 hops away” from a risky address. 

While Zach said WLFI was right to take compliance seriously, he warned that relying too heavily on flawed tools could harm its credibility. He also suggested that Skvorc’s tokens might be restored if his wallet was flagged in error.

WLFI Defends Wallet Blacklisting

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) defended blacklisting hundreds of wallets, including Justin Sun’s, saying the move aimed to protect users and not to silence normal trading. 

Of the 272 blacklisted wallets, about 215 were linked to phishing and 50 had been compromised through support channels.

However, Sun clarified that his wallet activity involved only small test deposits and internal transfers, with no buying or selling, so it couldn’t have affected the market. He also shared that his tokens were frozen despite being an early investor and supporter of World Liberty Financial. 

Sun emphasized that all investors should have equal rights, called tokens “sacred and inviolable,” and urged WLFI to unlock his tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
Binance Coin
BNB$859.67+1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961-5.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11338-8.99%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004508-0.15%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,107.83-0.28%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06523-17.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13638+0.49%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?