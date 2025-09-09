Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens

Key Highlights

WLFI allegedly froze millions in tokens from six investors.

Polygon developer calls the project a “new age mafia.”

Trump family connections complicate accountability for investors.

WLFI Scandal Shakes DeFi Community

The cryptocurrency project World Liberty Financial (WLFI), closely associated with US President Trump, has found itself at the center of a scandal. A developer from the Polygon team claims that the platform froze his funds without explanation, sparking controversy in the DeFi ecosystem.

On September 5th, Bruno Skvorc, a member of Polygon’s Developer Relations team, published on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a letter from WLFI’s compliance team. The document stated that his wallet had been marked as “high risk” due to blockchain activity, and the tokens would not be unlocked.

Allegations of Double Standards

The story takes a more troubling turn when considering the details. Skvorc claims he was one of six investors whose tokens were 100% locked from the start. “It wasn’t ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock the funds owed to it,” he quipped.

According to the developer, WLFI accepted funds without issue but suddenly identified “problems” when fulfilling obligations. Critics describe this as a classic scheme: taking money without the ability or willingness to return it.

Political Connections Complicate Accountability

The WLFI project’s link to the Trump family adds a sensitive layer to the controversy. Skvorc notes that standard mechanisms for protecting investors’ rights seem ineffective when politically influential figures are involved.

World Liberty Financial positions itself as an innovative DeFi lending and borrowing platform, attracting attention for its unique solutions and political connections. However, the current accusations of frozen funds and unfair practices are raising serious concerns in the investor community.

The controversy underscores the risks involved in politically connected DeFi projects and emphasizes the importance of transparency, governance, and investor protection in cryptocurrency ventures.