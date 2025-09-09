Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:30
Threshold
T$0.01628+2.77%
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.626+2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2095-8.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09928-2.02%

Key Highlights

  • WLFI allegedly froze millions in tokens from six investors.
  • Polygon developer calls the project a “new age mafia.”
  • Trump family connections complicate accountability for investors.

WLFI Scandal Shakes DeFi Community

The cryptocurrency project World Liberty Financial (WLFI), closely associated with US President Trump, has found itself at the center of a scandal. A developer from the Polygon team claims that the platform froze his funds without explanation, sparking controversy in the DeFi ecosystem.

On September 5th, Bruno Skvorc, a member of Polygon’s Developer Relations team, published on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a letter from WLFI’s compliance team. The document stated that his wallet had been marked as “high risk” due to blockchain activity, and the tokens would not be unlocked.

Allegations of Double Standards

The story takes a more troubling turn when considering the details. Skvorc claims he was one of six investors whose tokens were 100% locked from the start. “It wasn’t ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock the funds owed to it,” he quipped.

According to the developer, WLFI accepted funds without issue but suddenly identified “problems” when fulfilling obligations. Critics describe this as a classic scheme: taking money without the ability or willingness to return it.

Political Connections Complicate Accountability

The WLFI project’s link to the Trump family adds a sensitive layer to the controversy. Skvorc notes that standard mechanisms for protecting investors’ rights seem ineffective when politically influential figures are involved.

World Liberty Financial positions itself as an innovative DeFi lending and borrowing platform, attracting attention for its unique solutions and political connections. However, the current accusations of frozen funds and unfair practices are raising serious concerns in the investor community.

The controversy underscores the risks involved in politically connected DeFi projects and emphasizes the importance of transparency, governance, and investor protection in cryptocurrency ventures.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10934/polygon-developer-accuses-wlfi-of-freezing-millions-in-tokens

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.319+17.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-2.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014155-0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.00759+0.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?