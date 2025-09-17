Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 21:49
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
Allo
RWA$0.005858-7.63%

The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.13 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs).

This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities.

This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz.

The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York.

Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain.

Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report

The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion.

According to its authors, the initial success of tokenized U.S. Treasuries provided a credible foundation for the sector, proving product-market fit.

The report indicates that capital is now flowing into higher-yield assets like private credit and bonds as onchain investors move up the risk curve.

Another significant trend is the accelerating integration of these assets with DeFi protocols, where they are increasingly used as collateral, transforming them into programmable “building blocks” for onchain finance. Readers can explore these findings and more in the full RWA Report 2025.

Polygon’s Strength and Competition

<i>Total RWA value. | Source: </i><a href="http://rwa.xyz"><i>rwa.xyz</i></a>

Total RWA value. | Source: rwa.xyz

The report’s data shows Polygon’s main strength is in the tokenized global bonds market, where it commands a 62% share. This figure is particularly notable when compared to Ethereum ETH $4 487 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $541.58 B Vol. 24h: $29.65 B , which, despite leading in overall tokenized assets, represents only 5% of the global bonds market.

While Polygon shows dominance in this niche, it faces competition from other ecosystems, including Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $127.59 B Vol. 24h: $7.76 B , which has also seen significant growth in its RWA market, reaching a $500 million valuation earlier in the month.

Polygon is also a leading network for tokenized U.S. T-Bills, holding about a 29% share of the TVL for Spiko’s U.S. T-Bill token (USTBL).

This trend reflects a broader push from traditional finance to adopt blockchain, with major players like Nasdaq also filing with the SEC to enable the trading of tokenized securities.

As stated in the Dune report by Aishwary Gupta, Polygon’s Global Head for RWA, the industry is moving beyond pilots to real products that unlock liquidity and provide on-chain transparency.

next

The post Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin