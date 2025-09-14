Polygon Expands POL Access in Middle East Via Cypher Capital

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 05:16
MemeCore
M$2.41682+10.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06458-0.10%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012113-4.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09602+0.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361+3.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2835+3.99%
Octavia
VIA$0.0145+2.83%

Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions.

 

Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL. 

The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major step in Polygon’s effort to establish POL as an institutional-grade digital asset.

Why the Middle East Matters for POL

The Middle East has become one of the most active regions for blockchain adoption. Favourable regulations, large family offices and more have created a strong base of professional investors that are now open to digital assets (like crypto).

Cypher Capital, which is already active in the regional venture and investment space, will help Polygon enter and understand local market dynamics, alongside regulatory requirements. 

Its role will include hosting investor roundtables and guiding institutions on how to add POL into their portfolios.

By focusing on this market, Polygon is tapping into a region where interest in blockchain-based finance continues to rise.

Building Institutional-Grade Opportunities Around POL

The partnership is designed to make POL more accessible for professional use. It has structured yield opportunities that will allow investors to earn returns based on Polygon’s network activity, instead of relying only on price ups and downs.

Liquidity enhancements are also planned. This makes it easier for institutions to enter and exit positions. 

These moves could help POL mature into an asset class that fits into several kinds of institutional portfolios.

For Polygon, institutional participation brings more than just capital. It supports network security and provides long-term stability, which are important for speeding up adoption.

Technical Foundation for Institutional Activity

Polygon has been steadily improving its performance through its GigaGas roadmap. 

Nailwal noted that the network now achieves sub-five-second transaction finality and can process up to 1,000 transactions per second.

These advances make Polygon capable of supporting institutional-scale activity. Whether for payments, defi or tokenised real-world assets, POL can serve as the backbone of the network.

Expanding Beyond the Middle East

Polygon has made it clear that this partnership is just the start. Nailwal described it as the first in a series of initiatives to come.

By starting in the Middle East, Polygon is targeting a region known for its wealth and openness to blockchain. Future efforts may even push for access to other markets where institutional adoption is on the rise.

The collaboration is also in line with the company’s goal of building more tools for the world’s markets. 

It is aiming to combine technical upgrades with professional-grade investor channels, and therefore enter further into cross-border finance.

A Step Toward the Internet of Value

Both Polygon and Cypher Capital have described this move as part of building the “internet of value.” In practice, this means enabling secure and efficient value transfer without the need for intermediaries.

As institutional interest deepens, POL could become more and more important for defi systems. Its rising role in stablecoin settlement, payments and tokenised assets shows its importance within the blockchain space.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/polygon-expands-pol-access-in-the-middle-east-through-cypher-capital/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:00
Share
XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0.14765+0.76%
XRP
XRP$3.119+0.19%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02974-1.65%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
Share
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
GET
GET$0.008415+5.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.1935+5.79%
READY
READY$0.0148+53.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto