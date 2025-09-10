Polygon Finality Faces Temporary Delay

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/10 19:41
NODE
NODE$0.0855+2.86%
Polygon

The post Polygon Finality Faces Temporary Delay appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Polygon Foundation announced a 10–15 minute delay in transaction finality caused by a bug affecting some network nodes. Despite the delay, blocks and checkpoints continue to be produced, and the chain remains operational. The issue impacted some validators and RPC services, leading to node restarts and partial slowdowns on explorer tools. Polygon has identified a fix and is rolling it out to all validators and providers, working to restore normal performance soon.

