Polygon Foundation Reports Temporary Delay in Finality Hours After NPM Attack

Polygon Foundation announced on X that it was facing a 10-15-minute temporary delay in finality.

Polygon had earlier announced monitoring NPM supply chain attack.

POL prices noted a significant decline in the last 7 days.

Polygon Foundation shared an update highlighting that it was facing a temporary delay in finality. The Foundation has identified the fix, and it is likely to roll out soon. This comes hours after the NPM attack, which was addressed by Polygon, saying that the team was monitoring the situation. POL, previously MATIC, continues to see turbulence in its price movements.

Polygon Foundation Announces Temporary Delay in Finality

Polygon Foundation, in an X post, said that it was facing a temporary delay in Finality. The Foundation mentioned that the current delay was between 10 to 15 minutes. What is known from the same X post is that the delay in finality is because of a milestone issue. Polygon Foundation is expected to share more updates after they are resolved.

Polygon first shared the delay in finality on September 10, 2025, at 05:11 UTC. The report by Polygon read that Bor/Erigon were experiencing a temporary disruption. The next update on the same day at 08:52 UTC said that the fix was identified and was being rolled out to validators and service providers soon. For now, the chain is operating and blocks are being produced as usual.

Polygon Monitoring NPM Supply Chain Attack

Polygon continues to monitor the NPM supply chain attack. The NPM supply chain breach was reported hours before Polygon Foundation announced the finality delay. Polygon confirmed that the breach did not impact Polygon PoS and Agglayer code libraries. The team has sought due diligence from users while interacting with websites, links, or addresses. Another update in this regard is expected to come only when something changes in Polygon’s ecosystem.

Charles Guillemet, the CTO of Ledger, has urged users to manually review transactions before approving them. This is because the NPM attack may alter transactions or drain funds undetected. Charles has asked developers to inspect their projects for any kind of compromise.

POL Price Plunges

The recent incidents have largely contributed to the decline in POL price over the last 7 days. It is down by 7.58%, exchanging hands at $0.2662 while the article is being drafted. The POL price also fell by 3.9% in the last 24 hours. Red trades commenced by the end of September 05, 2025, and the trend has been sustained since then.

The 24-hour trading volume of POL is significantly down by 16.64%. Nevertheless, POL is still in the top 50 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $2.79 billion at the time of writing this article. It remains to be seen when POL reaches its ATH value of $1.29.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

PYTH Network Explodes 12% as Bulls Break Key Resistance, Is $0.250 Next?