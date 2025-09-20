Explore the urgency behind BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price offer! Plus, learn more about Polygon’s validator incentives and Uniswap’s staking-based resilienceExplore the urgency behind BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price offer! Plus, learn more about Polygon’s validator incentives and Uniswap’s staking-based resilience

Polygon Improves Validator Payouts, Uniswap Consolidates Above $9, BlockDAG Enters Final 24 Hours of $0.0013 Price Offer!

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 00:00
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01512-14.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08436-4.15%
blockdag

Uniswap continues to hold its place through steady volumes and governance-driven upgrades, while Polygon shows resilience with network improvements and consistent adoption. Both highlight how established projects can adapt to shifting demands. However, BlockDAG offers something distinct by proving traction before its official listing. With nearly $410 million raised, coins sold past 26.2 billion, and more than 3 million daily miners on the X1 app, the project has converted presale momentum into measurable usage. For those weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG provides ROI, scale, and infrastructure that strengthen its standing beyond speculation.

Lock-In Before Liftoff: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends Soon!

The $0.0013 presale price for BlockDAG is not simply a discount; instead, it represents a strategic lock-in point before network demand surges post-deployment. Moreover, with more than 3 million users mining daily through the X1 app, BlockDAG already shows active engagement on a scale most projects only achieve after launch. 

Consequently, this activity highlights an infrastructure that is alive before exchange listings or external incentives begin, offering investors a snapshot of growth before global visibility accelerates.

In addition, presale momentum reinforces this trajectory. Nearly $410 million has been raised, with over 26.2 billion coins already sold to more than 312,000 holders. The current batch 30 pricing stands at $0.03, but buyers still have a limited-time opportunity to secure coins at the locked $0.0013 price for the next 24 hours. Early participants from batch 1 have already seen a 2,900% ROI, and the multiplier potential remains intact for late entrants willing to act within the window.

As discussions around the top crypto coins right now grow louder, BlockDAG’s presale data provides measurable proof of traction. Additionally, hardware units from the X10, X30, and X100 series are being delivered at scale, adding further weight to the project’s credibility. 

BlockDAG

Therefore, for investors seeking more than speculative hype, this presale stage represents both urgency and substance. Ultimately, the lock-in price today is not just an entry; it is a chance to capture value before BlockDAG’s visibility transforms into global adoption.

Polygon Grows With zkEVM and DeFi Expansion

Polygon’s shift to POL has taken another step forward with its September 2025 upgrade, focusing on validator participation and zkEVM efficiency. Specifically, the update refined staking rewards distribution, encouraging greater involvement from network operators and enhancing overall security. As a result, developers have responded quickly, with DeFi platforms and gaming projects beginning to integrate the upgraded features.

At the same time, transaction costs remain low, and throughput improvements now position Polygon as one of the most reliable scaling solutions tied to Ethereum compatibility. POL trades close to $1.20, showing resilience despite broader market volatility, with steady daily volumes reflecting investor confidence. 

Chart315 4

Moreover, active wallets continue to grow, supported by incentive programs and ecosystem grants that push adoption across multiple sectors. In addition, institutional exploration of Polygon’s infrastructure also adds weight to its long-term relevance. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Uniswap Price Holds Steady at $9.50

Uniswap’s UNI token trades near $9.50 in early September 2025, reflecting stability despite broader market fluctuations. Furthermore, trading activity remains strong, with daily volumes consistently ranking among the highest in decentralized exchanges. 

The v4 protocol upgrade has also delivered new functionality, allowing developers to build customizable liquidity pools and improving fee efficiency for users. Consequently, these adjustments have attracted new projects and deepened capital pools across multiple trading pairs. In addition, UNI staking continues to reward holders, supporting reduced selling pressure and encouraging governance participation on upcoming proposals. 

blockdag315123 2

Institutional traders have also increased exposure to decentralized liquidity, thereby adding further confidence to the platform’s growth. Analysts view the current levels as a consolidation zone, with potential upside if overall DeFi inflows expand later in the year. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Looking Ahead

Uniswap holds steady with strong liquidity and continued governance activity, while Polygon advances with upgrades that improve validator rewards and zkEVM efficiency. Both show resilience and adaptability, yet BlockDAG stands out for converting presale momentum into measurable adoption. 

With nearly $410 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and over 3 million daily miners already active on the X1 app, its foundation is firmly established before listings begin. Hardware shipments and a global community across 130 countries further highlight readiness. Among the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG offers urgency, scale, and infrastructure that distinguish its path.

BlockDAG banner 1 1

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development