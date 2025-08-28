Polygon Integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 Stablecoins for Enhanced Liquidity

TLDR

USDT0 expands to Polygon, marking the 11th blockchain for Tether’s omnichain stablecoin.

Polygon’s infrastructure upgrades provide scalability and lower transaction fees for stablecoins.

XAUt0 now natively supports Polygon, adding gold-backed liquidity to the network.

USDT0 and XAUt0 aim to improve liquidity and cross-chain transfers for DeFi and payments.

USDT0 and XAUt0 have launched on the Polygon blockchain designed for cross-chain liquidity. USDT0, an omnichain version of the popular USDT, is now operational across 11 blockchains, with Polygon being its latest addition. XAUt0, the gold-backed counterpart, has expanded to Polygon as its third blockchain after debuting on TON and Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM.

This development will allow USDT0 and XAUt0 to operate seamlessly across various blockchain networks, enabling faster and more affordable stablecoin transfers. Polygon’s fast-growing ecosystem provides a secure and efficient platform for these stablecoins to serve decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and institutional-grade adoption. The collaboration between the two projects will benefit users and developers by facilitating smooth, low-cost transactions and improved liquidity across multiple networks.

Why Polygon Was Chosen for the USDT0 and XAUt0 Integration

Polygon was chosen for the integration due to its expanding ecosystem, which includes over $1 billion in USDT liquidity and more than 6 million active wallets. This vast network makes Polygon an ideal host for omnichain liquidity, which is critical for USDT0’s utility across multiple chains.

With the recent upgrades to Polygon’s infrastructure, such as the AggLayer and Bhilai Hardfork, the network is well-positioned to handle stablecoins like USDT0 and XAUt0, offering users scalable and efficient solutions for their transactions.

The integration also makes Polygon the new home for USDT0, ensuring that transactions on the blockchain remain fast, secure, and low-cost. By leveraging Polygon’s robust infrastructure, the project aims to unlock a seamless experience for users, enabling real-time transfers without depending on the traditional methods that may incur higher fees or delays.

XAUt0 Brings Gold-Backed Liquidity to Polygon’s Stablecoin Market

Alongside, XAUt0 has also launched on Polygon, introducing gold-backed liquidity to the platform. XAUt0 aims to bring stability and trust to decentralized finance by offering a stablecoin tied to gold, making it a valuable asset for both traditional investors and the crypto community.

The launch on Polygon expands the use cases for gold-backed stablecoins, opening new doors for payments, DeFi applications, and institutional-grade real-world asset adoption.

With this expansion, Polygon now hosts both dollar-pegged and gold-backed stablecoins, reinforcing its position as a leading hub for stablecoin activity. The integration of XAUt0 will allow users to bridge gold-backed liquidity across supported chains, facilitating faster transactions and lower fees compared to traditional methods. It also aligns with the growing interest in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and the increasing demand for stablecoins backed by tangible assets like gold.

The post Polygon Integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 Stablecoins for Enhanced Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.