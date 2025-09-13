Polygon Labs, Cypher Capital Partner to Bring POL to Middle East Institutions

Polygon Labs announced a strategic collaboration with Dubai-based Cypher Capital today aimed at expanding institutional access to POL across the Middle East, a move the companies say will channel long-term capital into the Polygon ecosystem while offering institutions exposure to POL and new yield opportunities.

The partnership, first shared in a post by Polygon’s official X account, lays out a practical roadmap: provide institutional exposure to POL, enable yield-generation strategies, improve liquidity across trading venues, strengthen network growth and security, and host roundtable discussions to raise awareness among financial institutions and family offices. Polygon framed the program as one that creates “capital efficiency, operational simplicity, and long-term alignment with protocol development.”

Cypher Capital, which Polygon says recently took a “significant allocation” of POL, will work with Polygon Labs to roll out the institutional rails the network needs to support larger, professional capital flows in the region. The collaboration puts a particular emphasis on making participation easier for banks, family offices and other institutional investors that have historically faced operational and regulatory frictions when engaging with on-chain assets.

Institutional Rails

Polygon described the effort as part of a broader push to build “institutional rails for internet-scale finance” on its chain, powered by POL. By pairing Cypher Capital’s regional reach and investor relationships with Polygon’s protocol development, the two firms say the initiative will both deepen liquidity and support long-term network security, outcomes that could help accelerate institutional adoption in a market where demand for regulated, yield-bearing crypto exposure has grown.

Industry observers say partnerships like this are increasingly common as layer-1 and layer-2 projects seek to broaden their investor base beyond retail. For Polygon, the move signals an intent to translate recent product and ecosystem developments into more institutional-friendly offerings in key markets across the Middle East. Polygon and Cypher Capital did not provide a detailed timetable for rollout beyond committing to educational roundtables and joint liquidity and yield initiatives.

Global institutional interest in crypto is continuing to increase, and Polygon’s collaboration with a regional player like Cypher Capital highlights the growing commercialization of on-chain infrastructure and the ongoing push to make token exposure, yield strategies and network participation accessible to a new class of investors.