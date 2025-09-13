Polygon Labs partners with Cypher Capital to boost institutional access in the Middle East

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13
Polygon Labs announced Sept. 12 that it is partnering with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to POL, the native asset powering the Polygon blockchain, across the Middle East.

The initiative marks the first in a series of efforts to bring professional investors into direct engagement with Polygon’s infrastructure.

POL will be positioned as an institutional-grade asset offering real yield, with roundtables, liquidity improvements, and structured opportunities aimed at funds, corporates, and other large allocators.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said in a statement:

He added that the program is designed to “translate that value into institutional-grade opportunities, offering a path for investors to earn real yield by engaging directly with the economic engine of the Polygon ecosystem.”

Cypher Capital, a venture and investment firm active in the region, will help Polygon navigate regulatory and capital market settings.

The program is expected to highlight POL as a core portfolio asset for professional investors seeking exposure to blockchain infrastructure, global payments, and real-world asset transactions.

The announcement comes as Polygon continues to advance its “GigaGas” roadmap, which Nailwal said has already delivered sub-five-second finality and throughput of up to 1,000 transactions per second.

Future milestones aim to establish Polygon as a high-performance settlement layer for the “trustless internet of value.”

The rollout illustrates a broader push by leading blockchain projects to build institutional pipelines in growth markets, where interest in digital assets and tokenized products continues to climb.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/polygon-labs-partners-with-cypher-capital-to-boost-institutional-access-in-the-middle-east/

