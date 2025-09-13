Polygon makes Middle East institutional push with Cypher Capital

Polygon Labs partnered with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to POL, the native asset of the Polygon blockchain, across the Middle East. It touted the partnership as a way to directly engage professional investors with Polygon’s infrastructure and give them structured opportunities to earn yield while strengthening the network. 

Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal announced the partnership on X, describing it as a first among many steps to bring POL to international institutions. He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is powerful and accelerating.

Polygon plans to hold several institutional roundtables, exclusive events, and personalized investment solutions to match compliance, risk management, and transparency needs.

Cypher Capital is a venture firm headquartered in Dubai, focusing on digital assets and Web3 innovation.

Polygon and Cypher Capital launch program to reach institutional investors

Polygon wants to make it easier for funds, corporations, and asset managers to access the digital asset space through its POL token. The company will therefore promote POL as an institutional-grade asset to provide a reliable yield and expose these professional investors to the growth of its Polygon ecosystem.

Because the Dubai-based Cypher Capital has strong experience with regional markets, it is expected to help promote Polygon’s long-term program in the Middle East.

The plan involves holding meetups to educate institutions on POL and improve liquidity so investors can exchange positions without friction. It will also create customized investment opportunities for these institutions before they commit funds. 

Nailwal said institutions will profit from participating in the company’s fast and efficient blockchain and strengthen the network with more liquidity and trust.  He added that the demand for real yield in crypto is already high and that institutions joining POL are now part of a system designed to handle long-term global activity at scale. 

Working with Cypher Capital allows Polygon to meet legal requirements, look more credible with investors, and build relationships with major funds and corporates in the Middle East faster. Cypher will help Polygon develop access points for institutions that are easy to use, compliant with local laws, and go hand-in-hand with the expectations of professionals who allocate capital. 

Polygon builds technical base as POL enters institutional portfolios

Polygon is also working on its GigaGas roadmap, a large-scale plan to make the network faster, more efficient, and capable of handling more transactions. Nailwal said the network has already made incredible progress.

For example, transaction finality is now under five seconds, and the system can even process 1,000 transactions per second. Nailwal explained that these results prove that Polygon is ready to accommodate the standards set by institutional investors. 

The partnership with Cypher also shows that most projects in the crypto industry are moving towards institutional investors. The demand for digital assets in the Middle East has skyrocketed, so Polygon wants to position itself as a serious investment option for these institutions. 

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
