Polygon transforms: from MATIC to POL, the Indian blockchain conquers the world

Polygon, the largest blockchain network born in India and now a global leader in Web3 infrastructure, has completed its most significant transformation: the transition from MATIC to POL. This change marks a monumental shift not only for the Indian community but for the entire cryptocurrency and decentralized finance landscape.

The new POL token is not just a rebranding, but introduces a true technological revolution. POL is designed to power the rapidly expanding Polygon ecosystem, supporting payments, tokenized assets, stablecoins, and Web3 applications used by millions of people worldwide.

POL: the engine of the new generation blockchain

Real utility and innovation

The debut of POL dates back to last year, when it was introduced as the next-generation token capable of enhancing cross-chain finance, staking, and instant payments. Today, POL has become the native gas token for all transactions on the Polygon network, ensuring unprecedented efficiency and speed.

Network Security and Incentives

One of the most revolutionary aspects of POL is its role in network security. Through staking, users can directly contribute to the protection of the infrastructure, receiving incentives, emissions, and benefits tied to the growth of the ecosystem in return. This mechanism strengthens active community participation and ensures distributed and transparent governance.

Cross-chain Power and Interoperability

POL is also the beating heart of Agglayer, Polygon’s cross-chain settlement layer, which enables instant liquidity and interoperability between different blockchains. In an era where the connection between different networks is crucial, POL positions itself as a key element in building a truly integrated global financial system.

Governance of the Future

Equally important, holders of POL will play a central role in the governance of the platform. They will be able to contribute to strategic decisions, driving the next wave of adoption and ensuring a lasting alignment between users, validators, and developers.

Polygon and the Global Vision with Indian Roots

An infrastructure for the finance of the future

Polygon Labs has recently announced its ambitious Gigagas roadmap, aiming to achieve the capacity to process up to 100,000 transactions per second. This milestone promises to surpass the speed of traditional financial networks, offering an unprecedented blockchain experience.

The initial implementations, such as Heimdall v2, have already reduced settlement times to just five seconds, making stablecoin payments and tokenized asset transfers practically instantaneous. This innovation addresses the growing demand for fast, cost-effective, and reliable settlements in the world of cryptocurrencies and global payments.

An opportunity for Indian investors and brands

For the vast and young community of Indian investors, POL represents much more than just a technological update. It is the concrete opportunity to participate in an innovation born in India that is shaping global finance and the Web3 economy. Polygon, already chosen by Fortune 500 companies and leading startups, thus strengthens its position as a reliable and cutting-edge platform.

A scalable and secure ecosystem

As brands, advertisers, and businesses explore the opportunities offered by Web3, Polygon stands out as an infrastructure built in India but recognized and respected globally. The network offers unparalleled scalability, security, and cost efficiency, fundamental elements for those who want to innovate and grow in the new digital landscape.

The future of blockchain speaks Indian

The evolution from MATIC to POL is not just a step forward for Polygon, but a strong signal of India’s ability to lead technological innovation on a global scale. As highlighted by Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon:

With POL, Polygon is preparing to be the fuel of the new global financial infrastructure, maintaining an Indian heart but with a global outlook. The adoption of POL by users, developers, and brands marks the beginning of a new era, where the Indian blockchain becomes a protagonist of international digital transformation.

Polygon and POL are ready to redefine the rules of the game, offering a solid, innovative, and inclusive platform for the finance of the future.

