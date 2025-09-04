Polymarket Enters US, And It Could Supercharge Circle’s USDC

The CFTC gave Polymarket a green light to trade in the US by issuing a no-action letter regarding its American subsidiary. The Commission doesn’t plan to enforce potential reporting violations committed by QCX.

This turnaround is very impressive; the CFTC was scrutinizing the platform one year ago. CFTC resignations can allow bold new pro-crypto regulatory action, but might also undermine trust in the long run.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Polymarket’s Return to the US

Although Polymarket is famously banned in the US, that might be changing soon. Earlier this July, the prediction market acquired QCEX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, as part of a way to reenter this substantial market.

Today, Polymarket’s CEO confirmed that this plan is bearing fruit.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Specifically, the CFTC published a no-action letter today regarding a request from QCX. The Commission announced its new stance that it won’t initiate enforcement actions against the platform for failure to comply with several data reporting requirements.

In other words, Polymarket’s path to US customers is wide open.

Meanwhile, the platform’s entry in the US market could potentially drive trading volume for Circle’s stablecoin. Polymarket primarily accepts USDC deposits.

A new wave of prediction market enthusiasts could likely drive USDC’s market cap towards $100 billion.

Is The CFTC Moving Too Fast?

Polymarket’s reentry to US markets represents a stunning turnaround; almost exactly a year ago, the CFTC was intensely scrutinizing the platform. In 2025, however, things are different. Trump’s war on crypto enforcement has been quite extensive, and the Commission has changed dramatically.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This turnaround is just one of the CFTC’s drastic actions caused while Caroline Pham remains the sole Commissioner. A series of resignations left the Acting Chair with broad powers, and rumors claim she’ll resign after Brian Quintenz gets confirmed.

Quintenz himself has direct connections with major prediction markets, so it’s unlikely that he’d oppose Polymarket’s operation in the US. In other words, this development is probably here to stay, and no one can potentially reverse it in the foreseeable future.

Still, the platform has recently come under fire for some of its controversial prediction markets. This breakthrough doesn’t seem likely to inspire any behavioral changes, as far as that’s concerned.

Polymarket has already attracted opposition from the US gambling industry, and these unilateral regulatory decisions may attract pushback from other sectors.

“Crime is legal now” is becoming a dangerous mantra in the crypto community, and the US’ complete about-face on Polymarket might contribute to this culture of impunity.

Today’s development has immense market implications, but crypto users should also be aware of potential long-term risks.