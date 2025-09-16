Polymarket files with SEC indicating warrants that hint at token launch

Key Takeaways
Polymarket filed a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing “other warrants” offered in its latest funding round, according to a regulatory filing.
The warrants are typically used to represent tokens, suggesting the prediction market platform may be preparing for a token launch.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/polymarket-sec-filing-token-launch-warrants/