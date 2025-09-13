Polymarket integrates Chainlink to boost market outcome precision

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 01:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.777+2.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.06503+3.05%
Boost
BOOST$0.09682-3.11%

Polymarket’s latest upgrade integrates Chainlink Data Streams and Automation. The technical overhaul enables near-instantaneous, objective resolutions for billions of dollars in prediction market volume on critical real-world events.

Summary
  • Polymarket has integrated Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for market resolutions.
  • The upgrade replaces social voting with verifiable, automated oracle-based data feeds.
  • Initial rollout covers hundreds of crypto asset pricing prediction markets.

According to a press release dated September 12, Polymarket has formally integrated Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, specifically its Data Streams and Automation products, directly into its market resolution engine.

The technical overhaul, now live on Polygon mainnet, replaces previously used social voting mechanisms with deterministic, verifiable data feeds for settling outcomes, starting with hundreds of crypto asset pricing markets.

Polymarket said the system is designed to pull timestamped data from Chainlink’s decentralized node network to trigger automated, near-instantaneous settlements based on predefined conditions.

Building the infrastructure of trust

By tethering its resolution process to Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network, a system that claims to safeguard nearly $100 billion in DeFi value and that has facilitated tens of trillions in transaction volume, Polymarket gains a layer of security and reliability that was not possible with social voting mechanisms.

The infrastructure removes single points of failure, ensuring market outcomes are settled using verifiable on-chain data instead of potentially skewed human judgment. For institutions and serious crypto traders who depend on Polymarket’s accuracy, this move from subjective interpretation to objective, automated settlement marks a fundamental shift in how prediction markets are trusted.

Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, emphasized the broader implications of this partnership.

Looking beyond immediate applications, the two companies are exploring even more ambitious territory. According to the press release, they are developing methodologies to expand Chainlink’s use in settling prediction markets involving subjective questions.

This represents perhaps the most technically challenging frontier, as it would require creating objective frameworks for resolving inherently subjective outcomes, potentially revolutionizing how all types of information markets operate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet