Polymarket integrates Chainlink to reduce latency and tampering risks in prediction results

PANews reported on September 12 that according to CoinDesk, the prediction market platform Polymarket is using on-chain data provider Chainlink to improve the way it determines its prediction results. The two companies announced on Friday that Polymarket will use Chainlink to automatically settle asset price-related markets to reduce latency and tampering risks. Currently, the integration is running on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the two companies explore potential applications in more subjective markets. Chainlink's infrastructure combines a timestamped price information stream (ie, data stream) with automated settlement tools, which allows the market to be settled immediately at the end of the countdown. Polymarket said that although subjective markets remain challenging, it plans to expand the application of Chainlink data beyond asset prices.