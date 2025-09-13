Polymarket Partners With Chainlink To Boost Prediction Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 12:49
Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, is integrating Chainlink’s oracle network to improve the accuracy and speed of its market resolutions, the companies announced Friday.

Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to integrate its data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process, according to a Friday press release shared with Cointelegraph.

The collaboration will initially focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions, with plans to expand into additional markets.

While Polymarket’s pricing prediction integration with Chainlink is live on the Polygon mainnet immediately, the parties expect to explore additional prediction markets using Chainlink in the future.

Polymarket uses Polygon by default

Chainlink’s integration marks a significant development for Polymarket as the platform uses the Polygon blockchain — a layer-2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution — as its underlying network.

Launched in 2020, Polymarket has emerged as a major crypto-enabled prediction market platform, where users can place bets on the outcomes of future events using digital assets like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin on the Polygon blockchain.

While Polygon is focused on delivering faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions off the main Ethereum chain, Chainlink provides an oracle network that connects smart contracts on the blockchain with real-world external data.

As such, while Polygon is Polymarket’s chain by default, Chainlink will be sending data to settle the markets into the Polygon chain in production.

Related: US Government taps Chainlink, Pyth to publish economic data onchain

“Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said, adding:

“Subjective” markets explored

In addition to pricing market integration, which has a clear, definitive resolution, Polymarket and Chainlink will explore methodologies to bring in additional prediction markets, the announcement said.

Beyond pricing predictions, Polymarket and Chainlink are also exploring how to apply oracle networks to more subjective questions, which have typically relied on social voting mechanisms. The companies say expanding to these markets could further minimize bias and strengthen resolution integrity.

The firms did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for further details.

The news came soon after the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a no-action letter to a clearinghouse acquired by Polymarket in early September, marking another case of US regulators softening their approach to crypto enforcement in 2025.

In late August, Polymarket added Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board after securing investment from 1789 Capital, which tied the prediction market more closely to US politics.

Magazine: Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/polymarket-chainlink-partner-prediction-market-resolution-accuracy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

