Polymarket Partners with Chainlink to Elevate Market Resolution Standards

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 00:17
Highlights:

  • Polymarket partners with Chainlink to automate prediction resolutions using real-time, verifiable data.
  • The integration enables fast, tamper-resistant outcomes for crypto asset pricing markets.
  • Both firms plan to expand into resolving subjective prediction markets.

Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to improve the process used to resolve its prediction markets. This integration ensures fast, accurate, and verifiable results powered by decentralized data feeds. The collaboration is now live on the Polygon mainnet, where Polymarket runs by default, according to the press release.

Polymarket was launched in 2020, where market bets are conducted with USDC on the Polygon blockchain. Polygon offers a low-cost and efficient transaction speed, which provides its users with a smoother trading experience. Now, with Chainlink oracles, the resolutions for Polymarket will be using tamper-proof and real-time data.

This collaboration adds the Data Streams and Automation capabilities of Chainlink to power on-chain asset pricing settlements. These tools provide timestamped and low-latency data in order to ensure that outcomes are resolved with precision. For markets such as the price of Bitcoin, users can now anticipate near-instant finality for the scheduled close.

Automation of Chainlink also initiates on-chain settlement with no delay. This minimizes human intervention and increases the speed of final outcomes. The integration removes the need for social voting in clear-cut prediction markets.

Focus Shifts to Subjective Market Resolutions

While the focus is primarily on deterministic pricing markets, Polymarket is partnering with Chainlink and aims for greater ambitions. Both firms are now looking at the ways in which Chainlink’s infrastructure can support more subjective markets. These markets are frequently based on voting by the community, which introduces bias.

The companies plan to reduce that bias by using structured data where possible. Though details are still sparse, the approach may eventually help to bring more transparency to less-defined outcomes. In addition, this expansion would take Polymarket beyond the realm of simple pricing bets to broader categories of real-world questions.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov commented on the development, stated:

The integration is a leap in the integrity of the market. Chainlink offers verified data feeds and removes the single points of failure. This ensures that prediction markets settle with maximum reliability, which is critical to operation as Polymarket scales its operations.

Polymarket’s Growth and U.S. Reentry

Polymarket’s growth comes after it recently acquired a CFTC-licensed clearinghouse, QCEX, for $112 million. This acquisition cleared regulatory hurdles for Polymarket’s move back into the US market. Chainlink’s tamper-resistant oracle network now supports this regulatory milestone.

In early September, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a no-action letter to QCEX. This regulatory green light enables Polymarket to operate with confidence again. The timing also aligns with the rise in demand for crypto-enabled prediction platforms.

In addition, Polymarket welcomed Donald Trump Jr. to the advisory board. The move followed securing investment from 1789 Capital, showing an increase in U.S. focus on political prediction markets. The new infrastructure from Chainlink will be able to accommodate such sensitive markets and with higher resolution standards.

