Polymarket Partners With Chainlink to Strengthen Prediction Market Accuracy

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 02:37
Nowchain
Instead of relying on social votes or subjective community decisions, Polymarket will now anchor its outcomes to verifiable market data. The partnership is debuting with short-term prediction markets based on crypto trading pairs, including rapid “up or down” contracts that refresh every 15 minutes. The system is already live on the Polygon network.

Why This Matters

Prediction markets thrive on trust. In the past, lengthy disputes and inconsistent resolution processes have slowed platforms down, discouraging user participation. With Chainlink’s deterministic feeds streaming in asset prices directly from exchanges, outcomes can now be finalized automatically on-chain. For users, that means faster payouts and far less uncertainty.

The timing is strategic. Polymarket recently regained clearance to serve U.S. users after reaching an agreement with regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Adding automated, regulation-friendly infrastructure could help the company expand in one of the world’s toughest markets for digital assets.

Chainlink’s Expanding Footprint

For Chainlink, the deal strengthens its reputation as the backbone of decentralized data services. Co-founder Sergey Nazarov called the integration a step toward “a world powered by cryptographic truth,” emphasizing that secure, tamper-resistant information flows are the key to scaling Web3.

This isn’t the first time Chainlink has made headlines recently. The U.S. Commerce Department has already tapped the project to publish GDP figures on blockchain rails, highlighting its growing influence beyond crypto-native use cases.

READ MORE:

Dogecoin Treasury Surges Past 500M as CleanCore Doubles Down

Market Reaction

Investors seemed to take notice. LINK, Chainlink’s native token, climbed more than 3% in the last 24 hours to about $24.50, according to TradingView. Analysts framed the Polymarket partnership as yet another validation of Chainlink’s dominance in the oracle sector.

What Comes Next

While the initial rollout focuses on crypto asset pricing, both companies are exploring how oracle technology could eventually be applied to prediction markets involving political outcomes, sports, and other high-demand categories. The bigger the data source, the more potential use cases — and the less need for subjective community arbitration.

If successful, the integration could redefine what users expect from decentralized betting platforms: instant resolutions backed not by consensus votes, but by cryptographically verified facts.

