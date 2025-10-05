Polymarket Predicts 68% Chance of U.S. Government Shutdown

Key Points: U.S. government shutdown odds on Polymarket surge to 68%.

ETH and USDC trading sees increased activity.

Heightened market speculation impacts crypto trading behavior.

Polymarket’s prediction platform indicates a 68% probability that the U.S. government shutdown will persist beyond October 15, driving increased trading activity in Ethereum and USDC.

The shutdown speculation reflects market volatility, showcasing Polymarket’s influence as it reenters the U.S., impacting retail and algorithmic trading dynamics.

Polymarket Predicts 68% U.S. Shutdown Likelihood

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market, forecasts a 68% likelihood of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, according to platform data on October 5. The prediction’s accuracy is informed by high trading activity exceeding $3.8 million, reflecting widespread interest.

The anticipation of continued government funding disorders impacts trading patterns, notably increasing transactions in ETH and USDC. This trading shift hints at speculative behavior and potential hedging strategies among market participants.

Crypto Market Volatility Influenced by Shutdown Speculation

Did you know? The U.S. government has faced substantial shutdown discussions during past crises, which crypto markets have leveraged for speculation, especially affecting stablecoins like USDC.

Ethereum (ETH) shows a price of $4,547.47 with a market cap of $548.89 billion, maintaining 13.03% market dominance, per CoinMarketCap. In the past 24 hours, trading volume increased 1.14% to $42.75 billion, while ETH saw a 1.36% price hike.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:24 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research indicates potential financial volatility as speculative trading might continue amplifying short-term price oscillations. Regulatory scrutiny could follow if market trends further influence traditional financial sectors or prompt significant capital movements.