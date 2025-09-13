Polymarket prepares for U.S. debut with $10B funding round

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 02:57
Prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for its latest funding round, with the potential to reach a valuation of $10 billion.

Summary
  • Polymarket is preparing for a U.S. debut with the latest funding round
  • The company’s valuation could range from $3 billion to $10 billion
  • Polymarket secured a green light to restart its U.S. operations after Donald Trump Jr. joined its board

Investor interest in blockchain platforms is rising, and crypto firms are seeking to capitalize on it. Global prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for another funding round that could send its valuation to $10 billion. According to a Business Insider report on Friday, Sept. 12, investor interest in the platform is high.

Insiders believe that the company could achieve a valuation of at least $3 billion and as much as $10 billion. In its last funding round, closed in the summer of 2025, the company was valued at $1 billion.

Polymarket prepares for U.S. debut

The news comes as Polymarket prepares for the relaunch of its U.S. operations for the first time since January 2022. At the time, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged the firm with offering off-exchange “event-based binary options” without registering.

However, under new management, the CFTC has rescinded its earlier decision. On Sept. 3, Polymarket’s founder, Shayne Coplan, revealed that they had received a green light to once again enable U.S. investors to trade.

The news came after Donald Trump Jr joined the company’s advisory board following an investment from 1789 Capital on Aug. 26. The connection to the U.S. president’s son could have given Polymarket the regulatory weight it needed in Washington.

