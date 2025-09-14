Polymarket Set For $10 Billion Valuation As US Relaunch Nears – Report

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/14 02:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011971-5.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1313-0.45%

According to the latest reports, crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for a new funding round that could see its valuation rise to $10 billion. This move to raise additional capital comes as the company prepares to relaunch in the United States.

On September 3, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed on the social media platform X that the prediction site has received the green light from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch in the United States.

Polymarket, which became increasingly popular during the 2024 US presidential election, has been subject to regulatory scrutiny for the majority of this year. However, this approval decision from the CFTC marks the conclusion of investigations into the prediction platform’s activities.

Prediction Platform To At Least Triple Its $1 Billion Valuation

According to a September 12 report by Business Insider, Polymarket is readying for another funding round that could triple its June valuation of $1 billion. Citing unnamed sources, the report stated that at least one investor has offered a term sheet to raise Polymarket’s valuation to as high as $10 billion. 

The crypto-based prediction marketplace reached “Unicorn” status and a $1 billion valuation in June after completing a $200 million funding round. Multiple reports revealed that the company’s last capital raise was led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund—famous for its early backing of startups like OpenAI, Paxos, and Palantir.

A separate report revealed that Polymarket has considered an offer that would see its company grow to as high as $9 billion. This report also claimed that the company’s major competitor, Kalshi, is closing in on a $5 billion valuation in a new funding round.

While activity on Polymarket seems to hover around $1 billion after a $2.5 billion peak in November 2024, there are high hopes for the prediction market site upon its return to the US. However, the company still faces some restrictions in other countries, including Singapore, France, Thailand, and so on.

Polymarket And Chainlink Build New Partnership

In a press release on Friday, Chainlink disclosed its partnership with Polymarket to integrate its oracle network into the prediction platform’s resolution process. The blockchain network claims that this collaboration will improve the accuracy and speed of Polymarket’s market resolutions.

Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, said: 

Chainlink joins Polymarket’s growing list of strategic partnerships, coming after the prediction platform’s collaboration with Elon Musk’s X to launch an integrated product that offers data-driven insights and recommendations to users.

Polymarket

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks