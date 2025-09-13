Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 05:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.789+1.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06469+0.85%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726+3.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.44%

TLDR:

  • Polymarket now uses Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for near-instant settlement of asset pricing markets on Polygon.
  • The partnership reduces resolution delays, improving user experience and cutting dependence on manual or social resolutions.
  • Chainlink’s infrastructure secures nearly $100B in DeFi value and supports hundreds of protocols with trusted data.
  • Polymarket plans to expand the integration to support subjective markets with verifiable, decentralized data resolution.

Prediction markets just got a speed boost. Polymarket, known for onchain betting on real-world events, is rolling out near-instant market resolutions with Chainlink. The collaboration introduces faster, tamper-resistant results for asset pricing markets. 

Users can now trade with more confidence as outcomes settle within minutes. The integration is already live and marks a new phase for crypto-powered prediction platforms.

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink for Faster Crypto Price Resolutions

According to a press release shared by Chainlink, Polymarket has fully integrated Chainlink Data Streams and Automation. This combination delivers low-latency, verifiable price data and automates the settlement process onchain.

The upgrade launches on Polygon mainnet, opening the door to hundreds of crypto trading pairs already supported by Chainlink’s oracle network. Polymarket users can now create markets that resolve quickly and reliably without waiting for manual input.

Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration makes prediction markets more reliable by removing delays and trust issues in settlement. By using decentralized oracles, outcomes are determined based on tamper-proof data, creating a fairer trading environment for users.

Polymarket has been expanding aggressively. After acquiring QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange, the platform is preparing for a wider return to the U.S. market. This partnership strengthens its infrastructure for a global user base.

Secure, Automated Settlement Comes to Polygon

Chainlink’s oracle network already secures nearly $100 billion in DeFi total value. By bringing its proven data infrastructure to Polymarket, Chainlink ensures market resolutions are not just fast but verifiable onchain.

The automation layer also cuts the risk of disputes since settlement happens based on predetermined conditions. This provides traders with more confidence when locking in positions.

Polymarket’s integration hints at future use cases beyond asset pricing. The company is exploring ways to settle subjective markets, such as political outcomes, with minimal reliance on social voting.

This development could reshape how information markets function, turning them into trusted, near real-time indicators for traders worldwide.

The post Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004217-1.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015878+7.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.2305-0.97%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03639+6.87%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02996-2.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!