Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Settle Price Bets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:24
NEAR
NEAR$2,806+2,22%
Union
U$0,00947+0,63%
RealLink
REAL$0,06482+1,91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005535+5,30%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09588-1,10%

Reportedly raising funding at a $3 billion valuation, Polymarket is working with Chainlink following its previous governance and oracle dilemmas.

Polymarket, the largest onchain prediction market, has unveiled a partnership with top oracle provider Chainlink to settle markets related to asset prices.

Chainlink’s data standard will be integrated into Polymarket’s resolution process in order to provide “near-instant” settlement and ensure accuracy standards. Currently, Polymarket resolutions can take hours depending on the circumstances.

“Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled,” said Sergey Nazarov, the co-founder of Chainlink. “When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.”

Polymarket is also reportedly in the process of raising new funding, with at least one investor offering a term sheet that values the prediction market at “as much as $10 billion.”

The move comes two months after Polymarket’s controversial resolution of the “Will President Zelenskyy Wear a Suit” market, where fashion experts opined that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had worn an outfit that technically met the definition of a suit. However, Polymarket’s governance vote, decided via UMA, collectively decided that the market should resolve to “No” (not a suit), leaving those on the wrong side of the trade fuming.

UMA will continue to be used for settling market disputes, while Chainlink’s oracles facilitate fast settlements for straightforward markets backed by data.

Polymarket first launched in 2020, but activity surged in 2024 ahead of the U.S. presidential election, reaching an all-time high monthly volume of $2.5 billion in October 2024. While the platform’s volumes are down compared to its peak months, it still processes roughly $1 billion of volume per month, more than it did in all of 2023.

Polymarket Volume – DeFiLlama

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/polymarket-taps-chainlink-to-settle-price-bets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000010715+5,90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,006237+7,92%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001148+8,40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

The latest reported “wrench attack,” in which criminals targeted individuals for their crypto holdings, occurred in the suburbs of Paris this week.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02807+5,28%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 03:19
Share
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0,000219+4,28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence