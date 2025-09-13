Polymarket Teams With Chainlink on Fast Crypto Price Feeds

Polymarket integrates Chainlink oracles for faster, tamper-proof crypto price resolutions

Chainlink’s automation enables near-instant settlement for 15-minute prediction markets

Polymarket expands with QCEX acquisition and X partnership to scale U.S. operations

Polymarket has teamed up with Chainlink to launch crypto prediction markets that settle in 15 minutes with near-instant resolution. The integration is now live on Polygon mainnet and combines Polymarket’s platform with Chainlink’s oracle network.

Why Chainlink Oracles Matter for Polymarket

Chainlink Data Streams provide timestamped, low-latency price feeds while Chainlink Automation handles on-chain settlement. This removes delays that typically slow prediction markets and ensures tamper-proof, verifiable results.

Near-Instant Settlement Boosts Market Reliability

The system enables Bitcoin and other crypto markets to resolve almost instantly, reducing the risk of disputes. Hundreds of live trading pairs are covered in the first rollout, with plans to expand into more complex markets.

What’s Next for Prediction Market Innovation

Beyond price outcomes, Polymarket and Chainlink aim to tackle subjective markets that today depend on social voting, a step that could transform how prediction markets are run.

Chainlink Secures Data Accuracy at Scale

Chainlink’s oracle network already secures nearly $100 billion in DeFi value and supports tens of trillions in transactions.

Co-founder Sergey Nazarov called the partnership a step toward making prediction markets reliable real-time information sources.

How Chainlink eliminates single points of failure is by decentralizing data inputs, thereby minimizing manipulation risks and strengthening user trust that match real market prices.

Polymarket Expands With QCEX and X Partnerships

Polymarket recently closed a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, to re-enter the U.S. market. The platform also struck a partnership with X to deliver personalized market recommendations.

Why Polymarket’s Expansion Strategy Matters

These moves highlight Polymarket’s intent to scale operations and attract institutional users while delivering new retail-focused services.

Related: Polymarket’s Top Trader Bets $15K on 50 bps Fed Rate Cut, Defying 91% Market Consensus