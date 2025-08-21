Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America

Toronto, Canda, August 21st, 2025, Chainwire

Partnerships include collaborations with Black Manta Capital Partners and Patina Capital, showcasing Polymath’s expanding global presence and interconnected network of trusted partners

Polymath Research Inc. (Polymath), the tokenization blockchain infrastructure company for private markets, has announced a series of strategic partnerships with global tokenization and digital assets organizations. These collaborations strengthen Polymath’s global reach and advance the organization’s goal of increasing the adoption of tokenization across traditional markets.

From European capital markets and community-focused tokenization projects in the U.S., Polymath is establishing a robust infrastructure for market tokenization.

The announced partnerships are:

Black Manta Capital Partners, a pioneer in the regulated tokenization of assets, will license Polymath’s white-label Capital Platform to deliver tokenization and asset management services across Europe, adding deal flow and regulatory expertise to Polymath’s network.

Real estate investment firm, Patina Capital, is pioneering community-focused real estate tokenization with its $375M Westinghouse development in Cleveland, Ohio, enabling local residents to invest in large-scale regeneration projects through the licensing of Polymath’s white label Capital Platform.

CycleX, the digital asset infrastructure firm, will combine its end-to-end fund management expertise with Polymath’s purpose-built security token blockchain to streamline tokenization of real-world assets, enhancing issuance and lifecycle management for a wide range of asset classes.

These announcements follow additional collaborations with Polymesh, including partnerships with Ocree Capital, REtoken, Republic, AlphaPoint, and Paysafe, as well as Wallet Tech integrations with Dfns and GK8 by Galaxy.

REtokens USA Inc. has successfully tokenized approximately $66 million in real estate offerings on Polymesh, with an additional $34 million in contracted projects currently underway. In total, this represents $100 million in tokenized real estate offerings, showcasing how Polymesh provides the secure, transparent, and purpose-built infrastructure that makes large-scale real estate tokenization possible.

The announcement comes as Polymath nears completion of its current funding round, expected to close on September 4, 2025, ahead of its previously announced anticipated public listing by way of a reverse takeover transaction with AnalytixInsight Inc., indicating its market traction and the scalability of its technology across diverse asset classes and jurisdictions.

About Polymath Research Inc.

Polymath is the fintech company tokenizing the global financial system. The company is transforming the private securities market with a white-label SaaS platform that tokenizes real-world assets. Scalable and highly customizable, Polymath lets issuers design compliant, efficient issuance flows while integrating via APIs with custodians, fund-management platforms, cap-table tools, CRM systems, and KYC/AML providers. Polymath brings institutional-grade security, liquidity, and efficiency to private markets.

