Pop Culture stakes $33m in Bitcoin to fuel Web3 entertainment vision

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 03:08
Movement
MOVE$0.1292+3.52%
Zypher Network
POP$0.007799+679.90%
SEED
SEED$0.001029-0.29%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01988-13.97%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002566-1.15%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0056-0.70%

Pop Culture’s $33 million treasury move into Bitcoin is the seed capital for a radical plan to transform fan engagement into ownable, tradable digital assets on a global scale. The company aims to weave crypto into content, live events, and artist management.

Summary
  • Pop Culture Group invested $33 million in Bitcoin, acquiring 300 BTC to anchor a new crypto fund.
  • The company plans to expand into Ethereum, BOT, and Web3 entertainment projects tied to music, live events, and artist incubation.
  • The move comes as corporate Bitcoin holdings hit record highs, with firms and institutions now controlling over 7% of total supply.

According to a press release dated September 10, the Nasdaq-listed cultural industry operation enterprise Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (CPOP) has completed a $33 million acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC).

The purchase, which includes 300 BTC, serves as the cornerstone asset for a newly established cryptocurrency fund pool. Pop Culture said the strategy extends beyond Bitcoin accumulation, with plans to deploy capital into Ethereum (ETH) and its own native token, BOT, alongside targeted investments in Web3 entertainment.

Building a new entertainment economy on a crypto foundation

While the Bitcoin purchase provides a stable base, Pop Culture’s blueprint involves a more aggressive deployment into specific Web3 initiatives directly tied to its core business. The company’s proposed fund pool targets promising cryptocurrencies within the Web3 pan-entertainment track, a broad category that likely includes fractional ownership platforms for music rights, metaverse concert experiences, and fan engagement tokens.

More concretely, the strategy signals direct investment into high-quality equity projects and artist incubation programs that leverage blockchain for rights management and novel revenue streams, effectively turning the company into a venture studio for crypto-native entertainment.

Pop Culture’s ambitious pivot reflects a much broader institutional march toward Bitcoin adoption. According to data compiled by Bitwise Asset Management, corporate Bitcoin holdings surged dramatically in Q2 2025, with public companies adding a record 159,107 BTC to their balance sheets.

Notably, the race is no longer just for publicly listed companies. States and private institutions are also major participants, with aggregator CoinGecko tracking 115 institutions worldwide that collectively hold a staggering 1.5 million BTC, worth over $171 billion and accounting for 7.14% of the total supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02758+1.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013297-3.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011599-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0864+6.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 13:22
Share
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,670.59+1.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market