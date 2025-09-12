Popular Altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) Announces Withdrawal from Project! Winner Announced!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:29
NEAR
NEAR$2.73+0.96%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10033-7.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.27+0.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006364+7.62%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0009+0.02%

Decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) announced last week that it plans to launch its own native stablecoin, USDH.

Accordingly, Hyperliquid announced that it will hold an on-chain vote on the issuance of its stablecoin USDH. The selected project will win the right to issue a native USDH stablecoin compatible with Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid will provide the branding and USDH token, while the team selected through the vote will be responsible for the issuance and operations.

As anticipation for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin continues, Ethena (ENA), the team behind the USDe synthetic dollar protocol, has announced that it has withdrawn its bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin.

Ethena Labs has withdrawn its proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, acknowledging concerns raised in direct conversations with community members and validators.

Ethena Labs founder Guy Young said that community concerns that Ethena was not a Hyperliquid-specific team, had other product lines, and did not limit its goals to a single partner exchange were valid, and therefore the proposal was withdrawn.

Ethena’s withdrawal marks a significant shift in the bidding process, which has already received bids from numerous teams to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming native stablecoin, USDH.

With Ethena eliminated, prediction markets on Polymarket give Native Markets a 92% chance of winning, with Paxos in second place at around 7% at the time of writing.

Ultimately, Ethena’s withdrawal not only gave Native Markets the near-certain winner, but also highlighted the advantage local projects have in decentralized governance processes.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/popular-altcoin-hyperliquid-hype-announces-withdrawal-from-project-winner-announced/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.14299+19.33%
FUND
FUND$0.02379-0.83%
REVOX
REX$0.054407+1.24%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0335+1.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.0954-4.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26764+7.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?