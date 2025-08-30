Post Positions, Odds, And Contenders

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 01: Journalism is washed in the barn area after morning workouts prior to the running of the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

Entries are set for the 35th running of the $1 million, Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar this Saturday, headlining a stakes-filled card with four other graded races. Eight horses will contest the mile-and-a-quarter test that serves as a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Classic division, but all eyes are on a trio of marquee names: Nysos, Journalism, and Fierceness.

Nysos (Post #4, 8/5 ML Favorite)

California’s star, Nysos, drew post 4 and will be ridden by Flavien Prat, flying in from New York for the mount. Trained by Bob Baffert, the son of Nyquist comes off a sharp win in the San Diego Handicap and enters unbeaten at Del Mar. Expect him to be forwardly placed and tough to run down if the fractions are reasonable.

Journalism (Post #6, 9/5)

The Preakness and Haskell winner, Journalism, lands post 6 with Umberto Rispoli aboard. After some debate, connections confirmed the colt’s participation earlier this week. The son of Curlin has danced every big dance this year and remains in top form. At 9/5, he’s right behind Nysos as a co-favorite and could solidify his Horse of the Year credentials with a win.

Fierceness (Post #1, 3-1)

The lone East Coast invader, Fierceness, drew the rail and will be piloted by John Velazquez. The champion 2-year-old and 2024 Travers Stakes winner arrives at Del Mar looking to rebound after a disappointing Whitney effort. While the inside draw is often neutralized by the long run into the first turn, Velazquez will need to work out a trip against top-tier competition.

Midnight Mammoth (Post #2, 12-1)

Trained by Craig Dollase, Midnight Mammoth prepped at Los Alamitos before shipping to Del Mar this week. The big colt was runner-up to Skippylongstocking in the G2 Gold Cup at Santa Anita and could factor underneath at a price. Armando Ayuso rides.

Indispensable (Post #5, 15-1)

Shipping in with rider Paco Lopez, Indispensable adds depth to the field. While not on the same level as the big three, he has been a steady performer and could sneak into the exotics with a clean trip.

The Longshots (20-1 each)

Tarantino (Post #8) – Draws the far outside with Edwin Maldonado; comes in off allowance efforts.

– Draws the far outside with Edwin Maldonado; comes in off allowance efforts. Ultimate Gamble (Post #3) – Ridden by Kazushi Kimura, exits a close allowance second at Del Mar.

– Ridden by Kazushi Kimura, exits a close allowance second at Del Mar. Lure Him In (Post #7) – Veteran gelding for trainer Sam Wilensky, consistently shows up and could pick up a minor check with Hector Berrios aboard.

Bottom Line

With Nysos, Journalism, and Fierceness all vying for glory, plus a handful of intriguing longshots, the 2025 Pacific Classic promises a thrilling showdown at Del Mar. Who punches their ticket to the Classic? We find out Saturday.