The post Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling trades lower against the US Dollar as Fed Chair Powell signals caution on further policy easing. Fed’s Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to prevent further weakness in the job market. The UK’s overall business activity growth cooled down in September. The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace. The overall growth in business activity dropped due to continued weakness in the manufacturing sector. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted to 46.2, while it was expected to remain steady at 47.0. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in business activity. The S&P Global Services PMI dropped to 51.9 from estimates of 53.5 and the prior reading of 54.2. The PMI report also signaled continued job losses and declining new business from global markets in the wake of the trade war, following the imposition of tariffs by the US on its trading partners. Signs of cooling UK job market conditions and declining overseas business activity could force the Bank of England (BoE) to become dovish on interest rates. Last week, the BoE held interest rates steady at 4% and retained its “gradual and careful” monetary easing guidance. The BoE maintained the status quo as the UK inflation has remained well above the central bank’s target of 2%. However, the BoE stated that price pressures are expected to peak at around 4% in September. On Tuesday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill expressed confidence that inflation will ease in the near term. Pound Sterling Price Today The… The post Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling trades lower against the US Dollar as Fed Chair Powell signals caution on further policy easing. Fed’s Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to prevent further weakness in the job market. The UK’s overall business activity growth cooled down in September. The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace. The overall growth in business activity dropped due to continued weakness in the manufacturing sector. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted to 46.2, while it was expected to remain steady at 47.0. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in business activity. The S&P Global Services PMI dropped to 51.9 from estimates of 53.5 and the prior reading of 54.2. The PMI report also signaled continued job losses and declining new business from global markets in the wake of the trade war, following the imposition of tariffs by the US on its trading partners. Signs of cooling UK job market conditions and declining overseas business activity could force the Bank of England (BoE) to become dovish on interest rates. Last week, the BoE held interest rates steady at 4% and retained its “gradual and careful” monetary easing guidance. The BoE maintained the status quo as the UK inflation has remained well above the central bank’s target of 2%. However, the BoE stated that price pressures are expected to peak at around 4% in September. On Tuesday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill expressed confidence that inflation will ease in the near term. Pound Sterling Price Today The…

Pound Sterling declines on disappointing UK business growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:10
NEAR
NEAR$3.057+3.10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.097+3.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017064+6.37%
WELL3
WELL$0.00005-15.11%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.099-3.03%
  • The Pound Sterling trades lower against the US Dollar as Fed Chair Powell signals caution on further policy easing.
  • Fed’s Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates quickly to prevent further weakness in the job market.
  • The UK’s overall business activity growth cooled down in September.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its peers on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) business activity growth has slowed down in September. Flash S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in lower-than-expected at 51.0, against estimates of 52.7 and from 53.5 in August, indicating that overall business activity expanded, but at a moderate pace.

The overall growth in business activity dropped due to continued weakness in the manufacturing sector. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted to 46.2, while it was expected to remain steady at 47.0. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in business activity. The S&P Global Services PMI dropped to 51.9 from estimates of 53.5 and the prior reading of 54.2.

The PMI report also signaled continued job losses and declining new business from global markets in the wake of the trade war, following the imposition of tariffs by the US on its trading partners.

Signs of cooling UK job market conditions and declining overseas business activity could force the Bank of England (BoE) to become dovish on interest rates. Last week, the BoE held interest rates steady at 4% and retained its “gradual and careful” monetary easing guidance.

The BoE maintained the status quo as the UK inflation has remained well above the central bank’s target of 2%. However, the BoE stated that price pressures are expected to peak at around 4% in September. On Tuesday, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill expressed confidence that inflation will ease in the near term.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.40%0.32%0.47%0.23%-0.28%0.24%0.34%
EUR-0.40%-0.08%0.10%-0.17%-0.68%-0.16%-0.06%
GBP-0.32%0.08%0.12%-0.09%-0.53%-0.08%-0.02%
JPY-0.47%-0.10%-0.12%-0.26%-0.74%-0.32%-0.16%
CAD-0.23%0.17%0.09%0.26%-0.47%0.00%0.12%
AUD0.28%0.68%0.53%0.74%0.47%0.52%0.63%
NZD-0.24%0.16%0.08%0.32%-0.00%-0.52%0.13%
CHF-0.34%0.06%0.02%0.16%-0.12%-0.63%-0.13%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar

  • The Pound Sterling slumps to near 1.3460 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the Pound weakens following disappointing UK business activity data in September and the US Dollar rebounds after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday, in which he reiterated caution on loosening the monetary policy further.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to near 97.60 after a two-day corrective move.
  • Powell signaled caution on interest rate cuts as the monetary policy needs a balancing act amid high inflation and a faltering job market, which he called a “challenging situation” for the central bank.
  • “Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside – a challenging situation,’’ Powell said, and added that the current interest rate range leaves the central bank “well positioned to respond to potential economic developments”.
  • Contrary to Chair Powell’s comments, Governor Michelle Bowman signaled urgency on interest rate cuts amid a slowdown in the United States (US) job market. “If demand conditions do not improve, businesses may need to begin to lay off workers,” Bowman warned.
  • Going forward, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by the US Durable Goods Orders and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling slides below 1.3500

The Pound Sterling drops to near 1.3485 against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues to act as a key barrier around 1.3523. The Cable trades near the lower end of a Rising Channel formation around 1.3470

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen sharply below 50.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below 40.00.

Looking down, the August 1 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the July 1 high near 1.3800 will act as a key barrier.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-weakens-amid-disappointing-uk-economic-data-202509240814

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec