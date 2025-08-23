Powell and Cook Resist Trump’s Pressure Amid Mortgage Allegations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 03:36
Key Points:
  • Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook face political pressure from Trump.
  • Fed leadership continues amid external threats.
  • Uncertainty over Fed independence affects crypto volatility.

Federal Reserve Governors Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook face dismissal threats from President Trump, intensifying political pressures on the Fed amidst public allegations of financial misconduct (BlockBeats News).

These tensions may influence market volatility, particularly impacting USD-denominated assets and cryptocurrency markets sensitive to central banking policy shifts.

Powell Remains Firm Amid Trump’s Dismissal Threats

Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook, leaders at the Federal Reserve, have confronted political pressure from President Donald Trump, who threatened to dismiss them over mortgage allegations. Powell emphasized his commitment to the Fed’s independence and stated, “no intention of resigning due to threats.” Lisa Cook echoed this sentiment, saying, “I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.”

The Federal Reserve’s independence is critical, particularly as Powell offers the possibility of future rate cuts. Such political dynamics could influence USD-denominated markets, exacerbating volatility amid policy uncertainties.

The incident has drawn responses from various sectors. Powell stands firm, while Cook, addressing the allegations, declared she wouldn’t be “bullied to step down.” Market participants remain reactive to these leadership controversies, affecting crypto pricing and volatility uniquely tied to monetary policies.

Economic Uncertainty Influences Bitcoin and Market Sentiments

Did you know? In 2007, the Federal Reserve cut rates amidst rising inflation, a rare move that preceded the global financial crisis. Such historical actions inform current risk assessments in both traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices, adjusted from CoinMarketCap, noted $116,861.87 on August 22, 2025. As a dominant crypto asset with a market cap of $2.33 trillion, BTC has seen a 3.48% rise over 24 hours despite broader uncertainty.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:33 UTC on August 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, ongoing political pressure on the Federal Reserve could drive increased scrutiny from regulatory entities like the SEC and CFTC. Insights indicate potential ripple effects on BTC and Layer 1 token pricing due to shifts in global monetary policy sentiment.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-cook-trump-pressure-2025/

